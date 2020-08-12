Tiz the Law firms up for the Derby

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is now the favourite for next month's Kentucky Derby, after capturing Saturday's US$1 million (S$1.37 million) Travers Stakes.

"Couldn't feel better. Just what we were hoping for. It was a great prep for the Kentucky Derby," said Jack Knowlton, managing partner of the horse's Sackatoga Stable ownership group.

"I think that today he showed the world that he absolutely is the best three-year-old in training in this country and a deserving early favourite for the Kentucky Derby."