Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes

Tiz the Law richly lived up to his favourite's billing, sweeping to victory in the Belmont Stakes yesterday (Singapore time) to launch a topsy-turvy US Triple Crown year.

Trained by 82-year-old Barclay Tagg and ridden by Manuel Franco, Tiz the Law became the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont since Forester in 1882.

There was no roar to greet him as he surged across the finish line at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, where the race can draw more than 100,000 if not for the coronavirus restrictions.

The Belmont, dubbed the Test of the Champion, was usually the final leg of the Triple Crown but was run as the first instead. The race was also shortened from 2,400m to 1,800m. The Kentucky Derby will now be run on on Sept 5 and the Preakness Stakes on Oct 3.

Tiz the Law broke smartly from Gate 8 in a field of 10 and settled third behind pace-maker Tap It To Win down the backstretch.