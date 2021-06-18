Tjoklit the one to beat in a weak race

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) KAREN BLIXEN was a very easy winner last time. She must be considered.

Stable companion (2) MISS NIBBLES disappointed last time but may be better than that run suggests.

(4) SWEET THE SOUND showed promise on debut and won nicely second-up. She looks very likely to fight out the finish.

(5) WAYMAKER drops down from feature racing. As she was not disgraced in either of her last two starts, she should be there.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) CRUZADOR has some fair form after his promising first two wins. He may now be looking for further, so has an each-way chance.

(2) NORTON SOUND was caught late by a decent sort in his last two starts. He will give them something to catch.

(3) AGRADEMARMALADE disappointed slightly last time out. He is probably better suited if allowed to set his own pace.

(5) KEEP IT SECRET was impressive last start. It would not be a surprise if he scores again.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) TJOKLIT may have just needed his local debut. This is a weak race and he could be the one to beat.

(2) MISTER MAINSTAY is making his local debut. The betting could be the best guide on his chances.

(3) BRAVESTARR has much improved recent form. This distance may be a bit sharp but he can win.

(4) PURE QUALITY is battling to win but has a chance in this line-up.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) AMBRA was not disgraced when fourth in a decent field last time. She faces weaker but does have to give weight.

(2) AL FALAK quickened nicely for his debut win and could follow up.

(3) BEZOS was full of running when scoring on his local debut. He is coming back from a lengthy break but must be respected.

(4) TEOFILIA is in good heart and can contest the finish again.

(10) WANGAN MIDNIGHT and (11) ROCK THE COT are capable of upsetting.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(8) SOVEREIGN SECRET is suited to the conditions of this race and looks the one to beat.

(2) TOO PHAT TO FLY made late progress on her local debut. She should strip fitter and must be considered.

(7) STEP LIVELY is a good, consistent filly and deserves respect.

(9) RATTLE MOUSE is makings her local debut and can go close.

(10) GOLDEN CHANCE has been a disappointment of late but does have a place chance.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) RUN FLORIST RUN raced very wide last time out and finished close, so must be respected.

(2) PETRONELLA is still a maiden but has not made the trip from the Western Cape for the view. She must be considered.

(3) SACRED IBIS is clearly a lot better than her local debut suggests.

(6) LA DUCHESSE is a place chance.

RACE 7 (3,200M)

(1) STRATHDON has not won for some time but he is a proven stayer. He looks the one to beat if anywhere near his best.

(3) MISS ORANGE has some cracking staying form and is obviously a big danger.

(2) NIMCHA may have needed the local debut and will probably prefer being back on the turf. He could also like this longer trip.

(4) AFRICA'S GOLD has been a bit of a disappointment but is a proven stayer when in the mood.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(3) SOLDIER'S SONG battled without success on the Highveld but was pretty consistent and could win on local debut.

(1) MAGNUM FIRE clearly has his issues but he has also run some decent races. He should be right there at the finish.

(2) ROYAL SHINDIG and (10) RED RULES are consistent and could like this course and distance. They must be considered.