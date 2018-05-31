Tokyo Drift looks ready to reward his backers

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(11) THE PINK PANTHER comes off a rest and, even though he may be not at peak fitness, could fight it out.

(10) TEXT ME, who races as a gelding for the first-time, should get close if problems sorted out. He, too, comes off a rest.

(1) CHAILYN BOY, (5) GONE WITH THE WIND, (6) ICE EATER and (9) ROYAL DELIGHT could earn cheques. Watch stable companion newcomers.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) BRAVE ZNDAYA (hampered last time), (3) FARARANGA and (10) RED TARA should finish close together on recent form. But this is a tricky contest.

(5) HEAR THE TRUMPET showed marked improvement after a rest and will be battling it out.

(12) SNOWBALLED found all sorts of trouble when backed on debut.

(13) SOLID SATIN, (8) NAFAAYES and (16) WELSH HARP are newcomers with form on their side. They could surprise.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) PRINCE JORDAN finished two lengths in front of (1) KING OF THE DELTA last time but the latter appears more consistent and could reverse it.

(3) CAMEL WALK was a bit disappointing last time and could make amends.

(4) KING OF POP and (6) GOOD EMPEROR could make the frame.

(11) PHILOS is a newcomer who bears watching.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) DREAMSAREMADEOF (blinkers on now), (4) PICTURE ME and (10) DEERUPT are all in with winning chances.

(3) ENSEMBLE was blowing heavily last time and could make amends.

(5) HURRICANE LASS has been struggling to crack it but could get it right.

Look for improvement from (11) REHAANA LASS - the form has been franked.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(6) TOKYO DRIFT is consistent and always gives punters a run for their money. He could reward them tonight.

(5) SHOGUN is another honest campaigner and should again be in the mix.

(10) ZERODARKTHIRTY cannot be discarded. He is running into some good form.

(2) CAPTAIN CHIPS and (3) MANITOBA have definite money claims.

If (7)DARKEST HOUR finds true form, he could easily dispose of this field.

(12) SKY HIGH has scope and could be tossed into those exotic bets.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(3) MAKE ME HAPPY has been runner-up twice after two successive wins so the form is there. However, she meets (8) HAFLA on worse terms and has a wider draw. The latter could turn it around.

(2) WITCH OF THE WEST needed her last outing and, from pole position, could make them gallop.

(11) ANGELIC and recent maiden winner (10) TIA could make up quartets.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) BUFFALO BILL CODY could win this if he show his true ability. This is what he's looking for.

(5) SO LONG SPRING, (3) FULL OF ATTITUDE, (7) TORIO LAKE and stable companion (1) MISSOURI, (4) HELIOS could capitalise on any slip-up from Buffalo Bill Cody.