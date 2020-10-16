Tom Cat on the prowl

Tom Cat leading all the way in his debut with Joseph Azzopardi astride on Sept 13 last year. He has shown in his recent races that he is due for another win.

His physique may be small, but Tom Cat has yet to run a bad race at Kranji.

It proves he is an honest type.

Lightly raced, the Lee Freedman-trained four-year-old New Zealand-bred has had six starts for a win, two seconds and two fourths.

The only time he finished out of board, he had a good reason - he returned lame off-fore after finishing sixth behind Hurrian. Hurrian followed up with a solid second placing in just a week to qualify but ran last in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup.

Since that outing on Feb 28, Tom Cat has shown in both subsequent starts that he is due for another win.

This could come in tomorrow's final of 11 races, the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 event over the Polytrack 1,000m.

The chestnut gelding was rested after his sixth placing and the 51/2-month break did him a world of good.

Fit and fresh, he came in for strong support and nearly pulled it off in a Poly 1,000m scamper on Aug 8.

Ridden by top apprentice jockey Simon Kok, he was shouted the winner but was caught on the line by Thomas De Lago. The margin was a mere neck.

At his next outing on Sept 19, he was engaged in a speed duel with a few runners.

That took the wind out of the sail from the front-runners. It set up for I Am Sacred, who revved up to win the Class 4 Div 1 Poly 1,100m race.

Tom Cat fought on gallantly to the line and managed to stay on for fourth, just 21/4 lengths behind the winner.

His work for tomorrow's assignment has been impressive and Freedman has found a winnable race for his charge.

He has drawn the widest gate, which may give cause for concern, but he has abundant speed to offset that disdvantage.

If jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin can get him to cross in for a soft lead, then he has a bright chance of making it all the way.

Freedman's last-start winner Tobruk is also drawn awkwardly in Race 9. But the horse is another top hope in his current form. He, too, has been working diligently.