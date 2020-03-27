Toosbies can go one better

The back-in-form Toosbies is worth waiting for in the last race at Kranji tonight.

Two of the Australian-bred's successes were in Class 4 and he is now engaged in the Class 4 Div 1 event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained four-year-old bay gelding won his second Class 4 race on Aug 9 and was promoted to Class 3. From three outings in that higher class, he ran dismally. He finished second-last twice and last once.

But, back in Class 4 last time out on Feb 28, Toosbies showed up again over tonight's course and trip of 1,100m on the alternate surface. His other Class 4 win was in a similar affair.

Ridden by champion jockey Vlad Duric, he was kept in midfield and made his bid in the straight. In the end, he beat all but the promising newcomer Hurrian.

That was a top run, considering that his conqueror had a mission. He had to win to garner enough rating points to earn a berth in the $400,000 Group 2 Stewards Cup over 1,600m.

Hurrian ran another superb race. Although backing up within seven days, he nearly lasted the 1,400m trip on turf in another Class 4 race. He was caught by only a whisker by the useful Ironclad.

Based on that run, the form has more or less has been franked. So that has enhanced Toosbies' chances tonight.

Toosbies has also shown that he has stepped it up with his brilliant displays on the training track.

Duric will hop aboard again and, from a handy Gate 3, Toosbies looks the one to topple.

The main threat is trainer Michael Clements' Celavi.

The three-year-old filly looks an above-average galloper, having chalked up two wins (both over the Poly 1,000m) and a third from just four starts.

The bang-in-form French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin has been on board in all of Celavi's runs and he knows the filly inside-out.

Duric has another winning hope - St Alwyn in Race 6.

Consistent without winning- with five seconds and two thirds from nine starts - the Stephen Gray-trained four-year-old looks the part in a relatively weak Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,200m.