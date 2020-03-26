Toosbies ticks all the boxes

Three-time winner Toosbies has been working well on the training track at Kranji.

With just a standalone meeting tomorrow, the "action" on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning was, understandably, quiet.

But, as is always the case with racehorses being primed for action, there were some standouts and one of those who showed a spring in his step was Toosbies.

Sent out for a spot of slow work, the four-year-old was on his toes and ticked all the boxes.

It was as if trainer Ricardo Le Grange was putting the finishing touches to a canvas which, come raceday, should be ready for all to see.

Toosbies was clearly in his element and, coupled with that gallop on Monday when - with apprentice T Krisna in the saddle - he ran out the 600m in a fluent 37.5sec, he did look good to go.

Owned by the Griffin Stable, Toosbies went under the hammer for $110,000. He has since paid back that purchase price - with interest.

Flown out here in November 2017, he made his racing debut in July of that year. However, he had to wait until February of 2019 before he found his way to the winner's circle.

That day, he smashed a "Restricted" field of maidens, winning by four lengths.

Sent up to Class 4, he would win again in June and August.

It has been a long time between drinks for his connections but his last start did seem to suggest he could soon find his way back to the winner's circle.

That was just a month ago.

Racing in Class 4 company - which does seem to be his caper - he was closing late but couldn't catch Hurrian who had scooted away.

He gets Vlad Duric in the last race tomorrow and it could be a good idea to have something riding on him.

Thanks to New Garden, it wasn't all slow work on the training track. From ZL Mok's barn, he sprinted over the 600m in 36.7sec.

A relative newcomer - he has had just one outing - New Garden is the first reserve in Race 3 and, even if he does get to run, I'd prefer to adopt a wait-and-see strategy. As they say, when in doubt - stay out.