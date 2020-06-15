Top-form Teetan wins four races in a row

Lakeshore Eagle giving jockey Karis Teetan the first of his four successive winners at Sha Tin yesterday.

Lakeshore Eagle soared to a third win on the bounce at Sha Tin yesterday, initiating the first leg of a four-timer for Karis Teetan, who continued his flaming streak.

Following that Race 4 success, the Mauritian jockey went on to take the next three events with Hang's Decision, Super Alliances and God Of Dragon.

While Zac Purton and Joao Moreira are grinding out the odd win or two, ploughing through treacle in their battle for the jockeys' championship, Teetan is on a steaming roll.

In the past six meetings, he has collected 12 victories, to Purton's seven and Moreira's four.

"Things are going well and when you ride winners you get confidence, that's a big part of it," said Teetan.

"Also, there's the support I'm receiving. You can't do what I'm doing without the support, and I'm very blessed in that way."

The rider has taken his season's tally to 81 wins. This is just three short of his personal best, as he rounds out a season that has also featured his marriage in mid-May and a first success in the Longines International Jockeys' Championship last December.

"It's taken me a while to figure out how things work in Hong Kong and I'm still learning, but I watch Joao and Zac, and just watching what they do and how they ride has helped me learn a lot," he said.