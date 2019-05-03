Top Knight the one to beat

Top Knight (No. 3) flying home second in the Group 3 Singapore 3YO Sprint over 1,200m on April 5. The extra 200m will be in his favour in the Group 2 Singapore 3YO Classic in Race 8 at Kranji tonight.

Judging by the way he flew home second in the first leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, Top Knight will be hard to topple in tonight's second leg of the series with an extra 200m.

On April 5, the Michael Clements-trained brown Australian-bred gelding came from the clouds to finish only a short head behind Bold Thruster in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m.

Tonight's second leg - the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic - will be run over 1,400m, so the extra distance will definitely be beneficial.

Top Knight is no ordinary galloper, as what we have seen. He is all heart and is as honest as the day is long. He is super consistent. He has yet to finish out of the frame from seven starts.

He scored four times - twice each over 1,400m and 1,600m - which confirms tonight's 1,400m trip will see him flash home under the guidance of two-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric.

Clements, who has been having a great season, appears to hold the aces in the feature. He also saddles the equally consistent filly Siam Vipasiri (seven starts for three wins, a second and two thirds), who was third in the 3YO Sprint, and three-time winner Siam Blue Vanda, who was a creditable fifth in the 3YO Sprint.

Duric is also the rider of my Sunday best bet - Richebourg in the last of 10 races. The Mark Walker-trained four-year-old will relish the 1,400m trip and the long course.