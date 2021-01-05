Top weight should not stop Fire Flower

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) EYES ON TIGER has been threatening. Should be involved in the finish.

(11) SUPREME DANCE was quietly fancied when running on smartly on debut. Should be in the shake-up.

(2) GLOBAL TOWN and (3) LAZY GUY could get into the mix.

Watch first-timers (10) SOLACE and (12) ORANGE JUSTICE.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(13) RUBY WOO showed good early speed on debut. If ready after a rest, she could score.

(1) RIGHT CHOICE has a serious chance, if she settles early.

(2) MEET THE CAPTAIN disappointed last time but could get back on track.

(5) INCOGNITO and (6) SIGNED AND SEALED could make the frame.

Watch the first-timers.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(7) MAPLE SUGAR races before this. If she takes her place, she could battle it out with (2) MODE, who finished third in her last four starts.

(3) TRAVELING WILBURY will not go down without a fight.

(10) ROSAPRIMA enjoyed the longer trip last time. Could get into the mix.

(8) MASAAKEN and (9) OFFSIDES could improve.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) CASTLE DURROW is genuine and should give another honest showing.

Stable companions (3) CHLORIS and (6) SPARKLING WATER have plenty of scope for improvement. They can only come on.

(4) SPICE MARKET and (8) MAGICAL FLIGHT are more for the short list.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(6) PHOENIX found no support on debut but finished like a train to grab the spoils. She can only improve.

(9) TARTAN DANCER was runner-up in her last two starts. Could go one better.

Stablemate (7) SOUL OF WIT forms a strong back-up.

(1) KAYLA'S DREAM is holding form.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) FIRE FLOWER could score again, despite carrying the top weight.

(14) MAZARI is a bit erratic, but could get into the money.

(8) CONSOL QUEEN could do it again if she confirms the form of her last run.

(3) SMILEY RIVER and (4) IDEAL ANGEL (blinkers on) could get into the mix.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(6) LAGERTHA has been finishing close-up. Should make a bold bid against this company.

(12) ALEX THE GREAT could also beat this field.

(1) TOUCH OF FATE won well last time. Worth another go.

(5) CAPITIANA did not enjoy the Poly last time. Should do better this time.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(5) DOGLIOTTI has not been far behind recently. Deserves the second win.

(8) BROOKLYN BRIDGE has been running well in his post-maiden runs. Should be there.

(10) HEART OF A LEGEND has been threatening. Could get into the action.

(7) SHORTSTOP cannot be ignored for money.