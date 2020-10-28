Tornado Twist is in raging form

Zac Purton will be looking forward to taking the mount on Tornado Twist in Race 8.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

6 U W BROTHER comes off the back of two solid efforts at Sha Tin. Joao Moreira retains the ride. From the inside gate, he should get every possible chance to break through.

8 AURORA STEED is racing well. He slots in light with a good draw.

4 HAPPY WINNER is slowly coming to hand. He mixes his form, but he has shown flashes of ability, especially over this course and distance.

3 SPEEDY OPTIMIST has an awkward gate, but does get the services of Zac Purton. He bears close watching.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

11 GREEN GENERATION has been closing off his runs nicely. With Purton up from a good draw, he gets every chance to win.

5 GREAT SMART is consistent. He narrowly missed by half a length last time. He is capable of going one better.

3 PRESIDENT STAR has drawn awkwardly, but his best has been over this course and distance.

8 MASTER ROMAN has been sound in his 14-start career. He will relish the extra furlong.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

11 SUPER EIGHTEEN narrowly missed first-up. Off that run, he rates as a leading player.

2 WHAT A LEGEND is capable. With the inside gate, there is a chance he will roll forward and try to pinch this.

5 CARRY THE DIAMOND is lightly raced but is on the up. Purton takes the reins and he bears close watching.

3 LUCKY QUALITY is racing well. He has shown that it is only a matter of time before he wins. Moreira and trainer Caspar Fownes have been a red-hot combination this term.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

8 HAPPILY FRIENDS raced well first-up, before struggling at his latest outing. Suspect he is better ridden patiently behind the pace, as he did the last time. He is worth taking a chance on because he has ability.

2 WHISKEY NEAT has improved steadily. He is closing in on a win.

1 HARRIER JET has the runs on the board, as well as the race experience. He should have his say.

11 FANTASTIC FABIO will look the winner for a long way.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

2 NABOO STAR stormed home first-up. If he replicates that performance, he is the one to beat. He is going to take a power of beating, as long as he does not set himself too much of a task from too far back.

3 CINQUANTE CINQ has ability. With the right run, he can make his presence felt.

5 FLYING SWORD is only a small horse and he is much better than his last-start failure. He can turn it around.

7 LEAP OF FAITH won back-to-back, before finishing fifth at his latest run. He should be around the mark again.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

11 HAPPY ICHIBAN slots in light. He is suited by the favourable draw, which should see him get a nice run in transit. He showed up well in a trial.

3 FAITHFUL TRINITY can roll forward from the draw and play catch me if you can. He is a two-time winner this term and he is going to look the winner for a long way.

1 REGENCY MASTER has the class, but the big weight and the wide draw are concerns.

5 MALDIVES definitely has ability. He is going to win soon, but the wide draw is the issue.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 HARDLY SWEARS flashed home from the tailend last time. A talented horse. he is a three-time course and distance winner who is capable of adding another.

6 SKY DARCI is a lightly raced two-time winner. He looks ready to fire first-up off the back of an impressive trial at Conghua.

1 STORM WARNINGS also caught the eye at the trials. As always, the Purton-trainer Douglas Whyte combination deserves respect.

3 MIG ENERGY is consistent. He gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) claim from apprentice jockey Jerry Chau.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 TORNADO TWIST has found his groove again. He gets an excellent chance from Gate 4 with Purton aboard. He is down in Class 3 which suits. If he can shoulder top weight, he is the one to beat.

2 FALCON TURBO is consistent. He is a two-time winner in this grade. He is racing well for his new handler and his last-start second bodes well for this contest.

3 ISLAND SHINE has ability. If he can offset the wide gate, he is a leading player.

9 LE TERROIR won well last start. With luck, he can finish around the mark.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

1 COLUMBUS COUNTY put his best foot forward last time to win well in this grade over 1,800m at Sha Tin. He is coming to hand and his latest trials at Conghua have suggested a win first-up.

2 RELIABLE TEAM is a four-time winner. He can roll forward from the draw and give himself every chance from there.

6 AMAZING ONE PLUS flashed home for an eye-catching third last start. He can finish around the mark again with a similar run.

11 TIANCHI MONSTER is next best. He is racing well.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club