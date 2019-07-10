Touch Of Luck could prove tough to run down

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 RUN BEAUTY RUN has impressed in his trials. He's shown plenty of ability and from the good gate he is capable of featuring on debut.

9 FLYING MONKEY has yet to record a placing from 10 runs this season and, although he's largely disappointed, this isn't an overly strong field and he's reached a competitive mark.

4 AQUILA caught the eye closing for second on debut. He's likely to roll forward to make his own luck.

1 LOOK ERAS is another who will contest the lead. He gets a welcome drop in class and he's likely to make his own luck.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

10 BONITO is racing in form. He's drawn well for Aldo Domeyer, who should roll forward and try to pinch this.

1 GOLD VELVET gets out to his preferred distance. He's been competitive since returning to Class 5 and this race is well within his capabilities.

2 LOVE CHUNGWA comes into this following two runner-up efforts. He's not without a chance.

6 OPEN HOUSE is winless. He's shown very little but in his favour is the course and distance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 LADY FIRST has put together a number of nice runs this season albeit without winning. He should roll forward from the gate under in-form Zac Purton.

6 SUNNY DRAGON raced on the speed two starts ago when scoring. Suspect the same tactics are used again.

3 TOP SCORE is a two-time course and distance winner. He'll be finishing fast.

1 FANTASTIC FABIO has improved back in Class 4. He'll look the winner for a long way.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

2 TOUCH OF LUCK returns to the turf following two strong performances on the dirt. He's been impressive since switching to John Moore and he's going to be tough to beat.

11 GODSPEED has been consistent this season. He might be on his mark but he keeps running well.

4 NITRO EXPRESS hasn't won for over two years. Still, he hasn't been far away all season and he's worth keeping safe.

5 CHARITY WINGS maps well and he can't be overlooked.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

8 FLAME LILY is nearing a win, having narrowly been run down in his last few starts. This is an excellent chance to break through.

5 HIGH REV remains a big watch with Zac Purton aboard. He's pieced it all together his last two starts and is an excellent chance.

9 DIAMOND LEGEND should get a cosy run midfield from the good draw.

11 SAVANNAH WIND is racing well and he's a chance with no weight on his back.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

2 SIMPLY BIG does his best work on the dirt. He's an excellent chance to deliver for the first time on the grass.

5 JUMBO HAPPINESS struggled from the rear of the field last start. He can figure if he settles close to the speed.

10 HEALTHY LUCK is consistent. He has no weight on his back and he should be around the mark.

12 MR RIGHT has won two of his last four, but has drawn wide.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 E MASTER rarely runs a bad race over this course and distance and he should be fresh from his two-month break.

6 FRUSTRATED is a top chance if he can recapture his form which saw him win back-to-back races.

4 MAGIC LEGEND should enjoy every opportunity from the good gate and again he should be thereabouts.

1 TELECOM PUMA will roll forward and make his own luck for Neil Callan.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

2 TRUE GRIT has won his last four. If he handles the step up to 1,800m then he's the one to beat.

3 TASHIDELEK had his first run for John Moore last start finishing a narrow second over 2,200m. He returns to 1,800m which suits.

6 XIANG BAI QI is untrustworthy but he has shown he is capable of winning a race. He'll relish the distance rise and make his presence felt.

10 SALTO OLIMPICO delivered under hard-riding from Joao Moreira last start. He's fit and honest.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

8 SUNNY BOY was narrowly run down last start after attempting to make all. He'll try the same again and with his early speed, he should prove tough to reel in.

1 SPEEDY KING is as honest as the day is long. He's mixed it at a very good level in Hong Kong he still has a number of ratings points in hand.

9 HANDSOME BO BO has to overcome the draw. He's another who will roll forward and make his own luck but he could be trapped wide.

6 WALDORF is shooting for his fourth win in a row. He'll need luck from the inside gate, especially if he settles worse than midfield again.