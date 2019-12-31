Tougher for Constant Justice in Cup defence

Constant Justice (No. 9) winning the New Year Cup last year.

Constant Justice will be defending his New Year Cup crown in Race 9 tomorrow, but under a different trainer.

The Lucky Stable-owned seven-year-old sprang a $78 surprise in the traditional season's opener last year, when trained by Kranji veteran Mohd Yusof. He was ridden by Glen Boss.

Kranji-based Australian Cliff Brown has taken over Constant Justice, who was unplaced in his last four starts.

Winning the $175,000 Polytrack 1,200m back-to-back tomorrow would be great, but Brown would rather take that first outing more as a gauge of the gelding's current form and fitness.

"To be honest, I can't tell you much about Constant Justice. He came to us in good shape back in September and I just gave him a break," he said.

"I would have preferred to give him a decent barrier trial, but, because the track was closed (for resurfacing), he will now go into the race a little underdone.

"He's an old horse, but credit to him as he's done everything right since he's come back to work. We've targeted the New Year Cup as his comeback race.

"I know he won that race last year, but the weights are different this time. He will carry a big weight."

Currently on 99 points, the seven-time winner will carry 57kg, 5kg more than last year.

"We're still learning about him. That race will tell us where he is at," said Brown, who has never won the New Year Cup.

Tomorrow, Constant Justice will be ridden by Michael Rodd, who has enjoyed many Group successes with Brown.