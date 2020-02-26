Track and trip should favour Double Gemini in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) ZIVA DE GRACE and (14) NIRVANA GIRL will fight it out. Follow the betting moves.

(5) MRS PLAYER,(9) KILEIGH'S FATE and (11) MY LADY look certain to improve on their trials and could show much more today.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(15) CANDYMAN ran on really well to finish second on debut. He could go on to win this.

(11) FOREST JUMP is overdue and could show up strongly again back over the 1,200-metre trip.

(6) COMMAND CONTROL showed decent potential in his trial.

(9) JUST ON BROADWAY can improve on his debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(16) GOOD GIRL showed up well in her second trial, showing a liking for this track.

(12) FLASHY KAITRINA and (15) SEABOURN need to be considered and watched in the pre-race preliminaries.

(6) BRUNILDA could be hard to match on her last run when gaining strongly late.

(7) HAMSA GROVE is also improving.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) KEEP ON DANCING has been brought along steadily and improving with each race. But interestingly, this is her first run on turf.

(6) TO THE MAX also switches from that surface but has shown she can run on both. She looks a big runner on her last outing.

(12) EMPRESS ELLA enjoyed this trip on the Poly last and is improving but has a wide draw.

(5) FATEFUL MISTRESS and (2) JUSTADOREHER can upset.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(4) DOUBLE GEMINI is coming along the right way for a stable in good form. Runs like the longer trip will not trouble him.

(10) JET LIGNITE showed stamina last time out but needs to find a bit more for the win.

(9) MAGARI ran a lot better last time but needs to confirm on grass.

(8) ALL TIME HIGH and (13) NOBLE FLIGHT both can pop up.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(2) TWICE GOLDEN is back over the trip he impressed on. He didn't run at his best in a feature last time and is a lot better than that.

(9) WILDLIFE SAFARI was running on nicely last time out and is favoured at the weights.

(10) MERLIN FROM BERLIN has a chance but is racing after a rest.

(1) DON'T LOOK BACK is a danger.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(6) MISS MARMALADE was well supported on debut and won. She has improved.

(10) BLONDE BABE only tired late in a strong race upcountry and the form has been franked.

(3) BELLA BELLARINA was fast last time and, with a repeat, can go on to score.

(7) COYOTE GIRL was in good nick before a rest.

RACE 8 (1,950M)

(11) WAR OFFICE ran on really well to score his maiden win. He likes the longer distances and could bring that form here.

(8) SEA SPONGE has plenty of experience and is a danger.

(2) INN A MINUTE is a young filly that may be better than her rating suggests.

RACE 9 (1,950M)

(3) MASTER TOBE won better than the margin shows and is the one to watch. However, he tries a lot further after rest.

(12) RASPUTIN'S REMEDY is another youngster maturing nicely and he does have proven stamina in the bank.

(6) RISE won well but takes on males.

(1) ARROW'S MARK has the best of the draw.