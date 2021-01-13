Track and trip will suit East Coast Star

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) CIVIL RIGHTS and (5) COUNTESS CARTIER are closely matched on their debut form. Both should have come on and will be competitive.

(2) MISS PUTIN, their stable companion, has a few lengths to find. But, with natural improvement, she should get closer.

Respect any market support for newcomers (8) SILVERY BLUE and (10) HEARTSEASE.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) CAMORA looked a winner-in-waiting after his debut second over the track and trip. However, he has become costly to follow.

(5) TRUMPET VOLUNTARY showed marked improvement to finish ahead of Camora last time and should be competitive.

(13) MASANGO MACHINE is also a likely improver.

(14) CAFE PACIFICA has shown enough to be considered.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) WHAT A SPLASH caught the eye on debut when staying on well. She should have more to offer.

(9) QUENANZA showed pace throughout when finishing ahead of What A Splash and is likely to feature prominently again.

(8) EMPRESS ELLA and (7) LEADING LYRIC have shown enough to play their roles. Empress Ella ran well over the track and trip, while Leading Lyric will don blinkers for the first time.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) MAUSSANE is making her KZN debut after an 11-week break and cannot be discounted. But preference is for stablemate (2) ALSFLAMINGBEAUTY, who should improve reverting to the turf after a disappointing Poly debut.

(6) HUGS ACCEPTED scored at her first attempt over this distance. She will make another bold bid.

(7) SHE'S A KEEPER is open to improvement and will likely to play a role.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(5) COLOUR OF LIGHT finished just ahead of (3) JUSTADOREHER last month and should be competitive once more. Justadoreher, who has improved after being fitted with blinkers, could well turn the tables at odds.

(2) MATADORA'S PARADE continues to hold her form and must be respected reverting to this trip.

(7) SARABI is another who is capable.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) SILVA MAGIC and (9) JACKSON WELLS are consistent at this level and should be competitive.

(4) PURPLE PERSUASION is better than her disappointing last start suggests and could bounce back.

(1) SACRED BLUES runs well for apprentice Kyle Strydom and the step-back in distance is likely to suit.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(7) TREAD SWIFTLY is a progressive sort and will be hard to peg back if allowed to dictate under a light weight.

(5) SNIPER SHOT was fourth in the Christmas Handicap recently but finished behind (6) DESOLATE ROAD before that. Desolate Road will strip fitter but faces a tougher task.

(1) SOCRATES is a smart sprinter who rarely runs a bad race.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(8) EAST COAST STAR has finished second twice in three starts, both on the Poly. She disappointed in her only start on the turf when wearing blinkers. A return to this surface over this trip without the headgear should be right up her alley.

(3) RACEY STACEY had excuses last time but is worth another chance on her earlier form. She could pose a threat.

(13) REGINAS ANGEL has a wide draw to overcome but ought to improve after a pleasing debut.

(10) GLOBAL APPEAL improved after donning blinkers last time and could build on that improvement.