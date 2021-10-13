Track and trip will suit Harmony Spirit
Wednesday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview
RACE 1 (1,650M)
10 ORIENTAL AMIGO draws well and it wouldn't surprise to see him use the gate and lead. He's gone winless across three seasons but the booking of Joao Moreira signals intent.
2 FREE FOAL has a bit of class. He's a Sha Tin winner who is capable of bouncing back from last-start struggles.
4 MING WARRIOR mixes his form but is closing in on a first win. He's next best.
5 DAILY BEAUTY is competitive in his spot and deserves respect. He can bounce back too at this track.
RACE 2 (1,650M)
8 TRAVEL GLORY closed well first-up and, with improvement, he appears well placed to figure prominently. He tuned up with a trial recently and the inside gate should afford him every opportunity.
5 SUN OF MAKFI is another who closed well upon resumption. He was a winner three starts ago.
6 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS narrowly missed third-up last campaign. Suspect he's set to peak with Moreira engaged.
3 CHEERFUL LEADER gets a chance to show us what he can do.
RACE 3 (1,200M)
1 ARES can roll to the front and make his own luck. He won first-up last prep and he appears forward enough to push for the same again.
6 WHISKEY NEAT rarely runs a bad race. He's consistent and, if the cards fall his way, he just might be the one to pick them up.
8 HAPPILY FRIENDS is a solid performer over this course and distance. The inside gate suits him.
7 HONEST WAY is aligned with Moreira for the first time. Suspect he's been primed for this.
RACE 4 (1,800M)
11 SUPER KIN was run off the track last start while appearing to close off nicely. Suspect he can atone for that luckless effort.
4 KA FORTUNE did well first-up and he'll have taken plenty of benefit from that run. He gets his chance under Alexis Badel.
3 SUPER HONG KONG rattled into third place last start from well back in the field. He deserves plenty plenty of respect in a race like this.
7 GO BALLISTIC has claims and cannot be ruled out.
RACE 5 (1,200M)
6 INNO LEGEND tries hard and is nearing a first win. Suspect Moreira will use gate four to his advantage in an attempt to run his rivals into the ground.
8 PEAK TO PEAK is better than his record suggests. He trialled well at Conghua and looks a threat off that effort.
9 LUCKY MARYKNOLL won well two starts ago. She draws well and should get her chance close to the speed under familiar ally Ruan Maia.
5 BALTIC WHISPER is looking for back-to-back wins.
RACE 6 (1,200M)
4 DIAMOND BRILLIANT didn't have the smoothest of runs first-up. He can atone after travelling wide last time.
10 ALL BEAUTY scored a commanding win last time. He faces a step-up in grade but the manner of his win can't be ignored.
12 WILD WEST WING slots in light and gets his chance. Moreira hops up from gate three.
3 FAMILY FOLKS is a three-time winner from 10 starts. He just needs to offset the wide draw.
RACE 7 (1,200M)
6 SUNSHINE SUPREME has been trialling well and he appears worth taking a chance on at a price. Suspect he's forward enough to fire first-up, especially off the back of two eye-catching trials.
5 EXCELLENT CHARIOT is looking for back-to-back wins. He's a classy type who can fire first-up.
2 DECISIVE TWELVE can bounce back. He draws well.
3 SIMPLY FLUKE is next best. The draw suits him and he's fit.
RACE 8 (1,650M)
5 HARMONY SPIRIT closed well first-up for fourth. He gets an excellent chance to go on with it over a suitable trip.
2 EVERYONE'S DELIGHT is a three-time winner from his last four starts. He races well fresh.
1 SUNNY STAR won second-up last term. He would have taken plenty of improvement from that run.
6 INCANTO PREPARED should be thereabouts.
