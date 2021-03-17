Track and trip will suit Sergei

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(2) ARNHEM LAND finished ahead of (4) CATCH THE TUNE when the pair were on debut. The latter made good improvement with blinkers. It could be a different race this time. Both are bred for this longer trip and more.

(9) HONOKALANI caught the eye on debut and may not allow the first-mentioned pair to get away. He needs to be respected. All four first-timers boast interesting pedigrees and the betting market needs to be scrutinised.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) FREEDOM SEEKER has run well in the Cape and on the Highveld. She is in form and if she takes to the Poly she could show her class.

(4) HERSTEL has not let her team down, running well in all bar one race. She is very useful and, carrying a lower weight than most, should run a big race.

(2) CANDY GALORE has a 4kg claim so her big weight has been trimmed. She is not one to take lightly.

(1) ESKIMO KISSES may relish the Poly after racing on hard surfaces. She could be a big improver, especially jumping from gate one.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(2) SIMPLY COMPLICATED and (3) GOOD GIRL have shown enough to suggest they can open their account, despite lacking the finishing touch. The former didn't behave in running and was beaten marginally last time. Good Girl races for a stable in good form and was expected to go close when tried over ground as she is bred for it.

(5) PRINCESS THIANA could be anything on the Poly. She has had only three runs on the Highveld. Will surely threaten the favourites.

(6) PAPILLION needs to improve on her Poly form. On paper he looks a good candidate for those exotic bets.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(2) SERGEI improved third time out over a bit of ground. He is by Soft Falling Rain, whose progeny seem to love the Poly. He could be the one to beat.

(3) DECORATED was beaten but stayed on well in his last race and seems to be getting the hang of things. He has drawn well.

(7) RAISEAHALLELUJAH has been given time to mature. His form is not bad, and he could be a lot stronger.

(6) MR PIGALLE and (8) PATRONAGE need to be respected. Both can be tossed into those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(8) SOVEREIGN SOLDIER may be ready to win again. He was working hard at the tail end last time out and looks to be well placed.

(2) THERAVADA has been costly to follow but had valid excuses last time. He could finally get the race run to suit and has a plum draw.

(5) TREE OF KNOWLEDGE is set to improve. He knows how to win from the front and is in peak form. He gets the maximum 4kg claim in this apprentice race.

(7) EUPHORIC has been quietly dropping in ratings and returns to his best track.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(9) FLY THE COUP was well supported on winning debut. Despite things going wrong, he won in style from the best gate. He meets a good field but could follow up.

(1) HERECOMESTHERAIN and (2) BURNING WINGS have drawn a lot better. The former was a cracking third in a top-division race. Burning Wings has yet to win on the Poly but is getting better as he matures.

(6) TAMBORA ran below par on a hat-trick run needs to be taken seriously.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) STATE OF MIND ran a good second over course and distance last time and can go one better. There are more frontrunners and she should get a good pace.

(3) SO THEY SAY has decent Highveld form. If she takes to the Poly, she can be a big threat.

(4) UMZINDUZI runs as if the longer trip will suit and she will also enjoy a true pace.

(8) MARSANNE is capable of flying up and catching them late. This is definitely one to include in those quartet bets.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) SUPERIOR LEADER has run a string of good races in the Western Cape. Will be hard to beat if the Poly suits.

(1) SLIGHTLY SPANISH brings Highveld form into the race. He is also a strong frontrunning type and jumps from a plum draw. Should get close.

If (10) GIMME A RAINBOW overcomes his draw and gets into the firing line, he could bag the win. He has had plenty of experience on the surface.

(7) DON'T TOUCH ME much improved with frontrunning tactics and should be there, along with (9) JUST LIBERTY who could show more on the Poly first time.