Trackwork at Kranji slows down
Some trainers head home for Christmas during the three-week Singapore racing break
Trackwork at Kranji is an ongoing affair, even with the three-week Singapore racing break.
But the number of horses out for solid gallops has slowed down, with some trainers taking their Christmas breaks.
The main Polytrack is closed for refurbishment and fast work is conducted on the right-handed Track 6.
Following are the horses that went through their paces over the last two mornings:
BRUCE MARSH
Holy Grail 45.5. Mings Man
40.5. Colour Paint 39.1. Warrior King 39.1.
CLIFF BROWN
Baffert 40.1 *. Always Innocent 40.2. Fireworks 40.4. Gold City 40.4 *. Magnificent Gold 40.6. The Nutter 40.3.
HIDEYUKI TAKAOKA
Golazo 37.9 *. Jupiter Dragon 38.5. Matsuribayasi 37.9 *.
J SAIMEE
Cloud Shadow 40.9. Mamamia Mamamia 41.2. Ohyioh 41.4. Richie Rich 41.2. Reddot Rising 43.4.
MICHAEL CLEMENTS
Alamak 41.8. Elena Of Avalor 37.6 *. Safeer 38.4. Scorpio 38.1 *, Yabadabadoo 41.8 *. Alibi 42. Eye Guy 45.2 *. Khudawand 40.3. Raheeb 39.8 *. Siam Royal Orchid 43.9 *. Smash 39.8 *.
JOHN O'HARA
White Truffle 43.4.
LEE FREEDMAN
Augustano 36.4. Bangkok Girl 40.4. Circuit Mission 37.4. First Choice 35.6. Heliosphere 42.1 *. I'm The Man 40.5. Nationality 37.6 *.
DAVID HILL
Roughead 38.6.
DONNA LOGAN
Burkaan 37.5. Leo 42.7. Windrunner 45.4.
DANIEL MEAGHER
Gyarados 45.3. Honor 43.8.
MOK ZHAN LUN
My Gold 44 *. My Win 40.2
MOHD YUSOF
Allegro 38.9 *. Dee Dee D'Or 36.9. Smart Lad 36.8. Smart Warrior 37.6. Song Of Spring 38.5 *.
STEVEN BURRIDGE
Yulong Sheng Long 39.6.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now