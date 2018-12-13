Trackwork at Kranji slows down

Trackwork at Kranji is an ongoing affair, even with the three-week Singapore racing break.

But the number of horses out for solid gallops has slowed down, with some trainers taking their Christmas breaks.

The main Polytrack is closed for refurbishment and fast work is conducted on the right-handed Track 6.

Following are the horses that went through their paces over the last two mornings:

BRUCE MARSH

Holy Grail 45.5. Mings Man

40.5. Colour Paint 39.1. Warrior King 39.1.

CLIFF BROWN

Baffert 40.1 *. Always Innocent 40.2. Fireworks 40.4. Gold City 40.4 *. Magnificent Gold 40.6. The Nutter 40.3.

HIDEYUKI TAKAOKA

Golazo 37.9 *. Jupiter Dragon 38.5. Matsuribayasi 37.9 *.

J SAIMEE

Cloud Shadow 40.9. Mamamia Mamamia 41.2. Ohyioh 41.4. Richie Rich 41.2. Reddot Rising 43.4.

MICHAEL CLEMENTS

Alamak 41.8. Elena Of Avalor 37.6 *. Safeer 38.4. Scorpio 38.1 *, Yabadabadoo 41.8 *. Alibi 42. Eye Guy 45.2 *. Khudawand 40.3. Raheeb 39.8 *. Siam Royal Orchid 43.9 *. Smash 39.8 *.

JOHN O'HARA

White Truffle 43.4.

LEE FREEDMAN

Augustano 36.4. Bangkok Girl 40.4. Circuit Mission 37.4. First Choice 35.6. Heliosphere 42.1 *. I'm The Man 40.5. Nationality 37.6 *.

DAVID HILL

Roughead 38.6.

DONNA LOGAN

Burkaan 37.5. Leo 42.7. Windrunner 45.4.

DANIEL MEAGHER

Gyarados 45.3. Honor 43.8.

MOK ZHAN LUN

My Gold 44 *. My Win 40.2

MOHD YUSOF

Allegro 38.9 *. Dee Dee D'Or 36.9. Smart Lad 36.8. Smart Warrior 37.6. Song Of Spring 38.5 *.

STEVEN BURRIDGE

Yulong Sheng Long 39.6.