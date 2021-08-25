Trainer Tim’s taking it two by two

Illustrious (O Chavez on) getting his first Kranji win in last Sunday's Race 5.

Into his third year as a full-fledged trainer, Tim Fitzsimmons is finally beginning to shine a light on himself.

What a stark contrast to 2019. In that, his debut year, Fitzsimmons drew a blank. It improved marginally in 2020 when he saddled five winners.

Then came the current season and, like a racehorse making a run from the rear of the field, the Australian handler is getting himself noticed.

On Aug 15, he punched home a double with Hero and Nate's Honour.

Hero paid a measly $7 for the win but Nate's Honour stunned us all and rewarded his backers with a $106 payout.

We thought we had seen it all.

Well, Fitzsimmons must have liked the sound of that winning double because it was just last Sunday that he put another two on the board.

Lucky Jinsha got him on the board in the opening event and, for good measure, he saddled Illustrious to a runaway win in the fifth.

What was this guy eating? His fellow trainers must have been asking themselves.

We want some of it.

Well the "quartet" of winners over two Sundays has boosted Fitzsimmons' tally to 19 for the season and it's just one winner shy of hoisting him into the Top Five at Kranji.

Is it safe to say Cliff Brown's former right-hand man is on the up and up?

Why not? He may not have superstars - yet - in his stable, but he's working really well with the current stock he has in his barn.

Take Illustrious as an example.

At only his fifth start, the four-year-old defeated the highly fancied Everest by a length in that $75,000 Novice race over the 1,200m on the Poly.

Ridden by Oscar Chavez, he made every post a winning one.

"Cliff is a part-owner of Illustrious with Buffalo Stable, my main supporter.

"So it's great to train a winner for the old boss," said Fitzsimmons.

"He was unlucky at his last start, but from barrier one on Sunday, he had a lovely run and was ridden to perfection by Chavez.

"We waited for the Novice race rather than the Class 4 race as we thought it would suit him better. He looked like he was getting a bit tired in the end, but Oscar said he was still learning."

In the $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 race over the Polytrack 1,200m, $12 favourite Lucky Jinsha (Hakim Kamaruddin) didn't need any reminders to keep his mind on the job, looking like he was more in auto-pilot mode for most of the way.

"Lucky Jinsha continues to impress me. I really don't know where his limit is," said Fitzsimmons.

Well, come to think of it, now that he is off and running, there could be no limit to what Fitzsimmons could do in future.