Treble takes Teetan to 400 winners

Jockey Karis Teetan landed a treble at Sha Tin on Sunday, achieving another milestone in his Hong Kong career with his fourth century of winners.

The Mauritian had kicked off the day's proceedings with Handsome Rebel, rode his 400th win aboard Will Power and rounded up the day with Circuit Glory.

"I couldn't believe it, I didn't even know, to be honest, but it's something special and it takes a lot of hard work," he said.

"I didn't even know, but it's something that will encourage me now to work harder and look forward to more winners.

"It's been a pleasure to work with all of the trainers, owners and everyone involved. I'm really enjoying it and I just hope it keeps rolling.