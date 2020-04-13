Tres bien, Antoine, Hong Kong is Best For You

Antoine Hamelin, a young and talented French jockey, kicked off his Hong Kong stint with a double at Sha Tin yesterday.

It took him only his fifth of nine rides - the aptly named Best For You in the Class 4 event over 1,400m - to open his Hong Kong winning account.

Displaying balance and dexterity, Hamelin brought the Me Tsui-trained second favourite from the rear of the field to beat the Blake Shinn-ridden Golden Four by a neck.

The 28-year-old with more than 700 winners was back on the winner's rostrum on his seventh ride - Baltic Success in the Class 3 1,000m scurry on the straight course.

He took the Danny Shum-trained 11-1 shot to the front from the word "go" and hugged the outside fence for a comprehensive 31/2-length win from Flying Genius (Karis Teetan).

Already in demand with nine rides on Day 1, he will surely be much sought after, following yesterday's good start.

In just a short career, Hamelin has made a huge impact on the French racing scene with his big number of wins, including eight Group successes.

The highlight was his victory in the 2012 Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club on Saonois. He landed the Group 2 Prix Niel on the same horse in the same year.

Hamelin has also enjoyed success at the Royal Ascot meeting in England, having won the Group 3 Albany Stakes in 2017.