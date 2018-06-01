Racing

Trial results

Lincoln Road gets up in the centre to take Trial 3 at Kranji yesterday. PHOTO: STC
Jun 01, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Wimbledon (D Moor) 1,000m/ blinkers *

2 Sacred Magic (Z Zuriman) starting stall *

3 Star Emperor , newcomer

4 Coup Bradman (R Zawari) newcomer

5 Sacred Empire (MM Firdaus) newcomer

6 Maestro (O Placais) blinkers

7 Zahrat Jumeirah, newcomer

Margins and time: 1, 43/4, 11/2, 11/4, 101/2, 61/4 (1min 00.23sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)

1 Man Of Words (I Saifudin) blinkers *

2 Hooga Net (A Collett) *

3 Asia

4 Grand Knight (Zuriman) blinkers

5 Sothistheone (Placais) blinkers

6 Windrunner (WS Chan)

7 Satellite Kingdom (C Grylls)

8 Wolf Warrior (TH Koh) 1,000m/blinkers

Margins and time: 11/4, 1, ns, 1, 6, ns, 2 (1:01.60)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Lincoln Road (M Kellady ) *

2 Curvature (Grylls) *

3 Speedy Dragon (J Powell) *

4 Tannhauser (Moor)

5 Spanish Bay (M Rodd)

6 Elite Invincible (V Duric)

7 Only Win (A Munro)

8 Toliman (S Noh)

9 Secret Win (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: 1/2, shd, 53/4, shd, 41/2, 1, 21/2, 71/4 (1:00.42)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Super Tycoon (B Vorster) *

2 Grand Cross (Duric) *

3 Friendship (G Boss) *

4 Turquoise King (N Hanafi)

5 Za'eem (S Shafrizal)

6 Magic City

7 Meet And Greet (CS Chin)

8 Star King

9 Sun Hoplites (CC Wong)

Margins and time: 21/4, nk, 51/4, 11/4, nk, 3/4, 13/4, 171/4 (1:00.85)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Mikcaipho (N Nurshahril) *

2 Ladrone (Kellady) *

3 First Light (Firdaus)

4 Bringer Of War (CK Ng)

5 Silent Boss (Collett)

6 Unconquered (Boss)

7 Stock Broker (Shafrizal)

8 Billy Britain (Munro)

9 Gallant Heights

Margins and time: Ns, 31/2, 1/2, 3/4, 1, hd, 21/2, ns (1:01.66)

TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)

1 Dazzling Speed (Zawari) *

2 Kranji Gold (Rodd) *

3 Dream Big (Vorster)

4 David's Sling (Duric)

5 Desert Fox (Boss)

6 War Citi (Collett)

7 Pacific Pearl (Moor)

8 Money King (M Ewe)

9 Natural Water

Margins and time: xNk, 13/4, nk, shd, 13/4, 11/4, 21/2, 8^ (1:02.12)

HORSE RACING