Trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Wimbledon (D Moor) 1,000m/ blinkers *
2 Sacred Magic (Z Zuriman) starting stall *
3 Star Emperor , newcomer
4 Coup Bradman (R Zawari) newcomer
5 Sacred Empire (MM Firdaus) newcomer
6 Maestro (O Placais) blinkers
7 Zahrat Jumeirah, newcomer
Margins and time: 1, 43/4, 11/2, 11/4, 101/2, 61/4 (1min 00.23sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Man Of Words (I Saifudin) blinkers *
2 Hooga Net (A Collett) *
3 Asia
4 Grand Knight (Zuriman) blinkers
5 Sothistheone (Placais) blinkers
6 Windrunner (WS Chan)
7 Satellite Kingdom (C Grylls)
8 Wolf Warrior (TH Koh) 1,000m/blinkers
Margins and time: 11/4, 1, ns, 1, 6, ns, 2 (1:01.60)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Lincoln Road (M Kellady ) *
2 Curvature (Grylls) *
3 Speedy Dragon (J Powell) *
4 Tannhauser (Moor)
5 Spanish Bay (M Rodd)
6 Elite Invincible (V Duric)
7 Only Win (A Munro)
8 Toliman (S Noh)
9 Secret Win (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: 1/2, shd, 53/4, shd, 41/2, 1, 21/2, 71/4 (1:00.42)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Tycoon (B Vorster) *
2 Grand Cross (Duric) *
3 Friendship (G Boss) *
4 Turquoise King (N Hanafi)
5 Za'eem (S Shafrizal)
6 Magic City
7 Meet And Greet (CS Chin)
8 Star King
9 Sun Hoplites (CC Wong)
Margins and time: 21/4, nk, 51/4, 11/4, nk, 3/4, 13/4, 171/4 (1:00.85)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Mikcaipho (N Nurshahril) *
2 Ladrone (Kellady) *
3 First Light (Firdaus)
4 Bringer Of War (CK Ng)
5 Silent Boss (Collett)
6 Unconquered (Boss)
7 Stock Broker (Shafrizal)
8 Billy Britain (Munro)
9 Gallant Heights
Margins and time: Ns, 31/2, 1/2, 3/4, 1, hd, 21/2, ns (1:01.66)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Dazzling Speed (Zawari) *
2 Kranji Gold (Rodd) *
3 Dream Big (Vorster)
4 David's Sling (Duric)
5 Desert Fox (Boss)
6 War Citi (Collett)
7 Pacific Pearl (Moor)
8 Money King (M Ewe)
9 Natural Water
Margins and time: xNk, 13/4, nk, shd, 13/4, 11/4, 21/2, 8^ (1:02.12)
