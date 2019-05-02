Trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Happy Kingston (B Woodworth)
2 Well Versed (T See)
3 BM Pins
4 Sky Eye (N Zyrul)
5 Star Fiftytwo (S John)
6 Maple Rising (M Nizar)
7 Wiraya (K A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: Ns, 1¾, ½, hd, 2½, dnf (1min 3.16sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Happy Lucky Star (V Duric)
2 Tiger Boss (D Moor)
3 Sunny Boy (N Hanafi)
4 Gravel Road (B Thompson)
5 Eastern Victory (A'Isisuhairi)
6 Champion King (J See)
7 Evil Wesley (Woodworth)
Margins and time: ½, 2½, ns, 2¼, ½, 3¼ (1:01.52)
TRIAL 3
1 JK Formidable (J Powell)
2 Fulife Brilliance (G Boss)
3 Obstacles Free (Ab Riduan)
4 Winning Hobby (JP Van Der Merwe)
5 Accelerando (T See)
6 Satellite Classic (J See)
7 Success Street (M Ewe)
Margins and time: ½, 2, ½, ½, ½, ½ (1:00.98)
TRIAL 4
1 Leading Cellist (T See)
2 Quarter Back (Moor)
3 Petite Voix (R Iskandar)
4 Elite Remarkable (Boss)
5 Accumulation (Riduan)
Margins and time: 3¼, 1¼, 1¾, ¾ (1:00.39)
