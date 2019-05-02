Racing

Trial results

May 02, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Happy Kingston (B Woodworth)

2 Well Versed (T See)

3 BM Pins

4 Sky Eye (N Zyrul)

5 Star Fiftytwo (S John)

6 Maple Rising (M Nizar)

Quarter Back is almost there

7 Wiraya (K A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: Ns, 1¾, ½, hd, 2½, dnf (1min 3.16sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Happy Lucky Star (V Duric)

2 Tiger Boss (D Moor)

3 Sunny Boy (N Hanafi)

4 Gravel Road (B Thompson)

5 Eastern Victory (A'Isisuhairi)

6 Champion King (J See)

7 Evil Wesley (Woodworth)

Margins and time: ½, 2½, ns, 2¼, ½, 3¼ (1:01.52)

TRIAL 3

1 JK Formidable (J Powell)

2 Fulife Brilliance (G Boss)

3 Obstacles Free (Ab Riduan)

4 Winning Hobby (JP Van Der Merwe)

5 Accelerando (T See)

6 Satellite Classic (J See)

7 Success Street (M Ewe)

Margins and time: ½, 2, ½, ½, ½, ½ (1:00.98)

TRIAL 4

1 Leading Cellist (T See)

2 Quarter Back (Moor)

3 Petite Voix (R Iskandar)

4 Elite Remarkable (Boss)

5 Accumulation (Riduan)

Margins and time: 3¼, 1¼, 1¾, ¾ (1:00.39)

