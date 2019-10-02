Trial winner Dispicable can win from good draw

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) DIAMONDSANDPEARLS is resuming after a rest. She is best rated and has a decent draw, so must be taken seriously.

(4) MISS CHARLOTTE should run a better race as she weakened late over a bit further last time.

(6) CAPTAIN OF COLOUR has improved on the Poly but has a wide draw.

(5) CLEAR HORIZONS and (10) JETRIX have shown form and will have support.

RACE 2 ( ,1200M)

(2) PROCRASTINATION ran a good race behind Run Fox Run. Ignore her local debut as she could relish the surface and has blinkers on.

(1) ACCIDENTAL TOURIST is coming to hand for a stable in form.

(4) GEORGINA ROSE won well on debut but has drawn wide. Respect.

(6) SOMEONE EXCITING was not disgraced in stronger and could threaten this time.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(12) DISPICABLE has shown talent, having not let anything finish ahead of him in his trial or debut. This is a stronger but he has the best draw and can follow up.

(3) COLDHARDCASH showed great resolve over 1,000m on the Poly and has drawn well after rest.

(5) ROYAL RUSTLER is back on Poly. Watch out.

(9) VENDEE GLOBE is capable.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) CRIMEA should have won in the West Cape. She can open her account on local debut if taking to the Polytrack.

(2) ISIKHWAMI SAMI should have also scored by now but has had excuses. She can fight it out.

(7) PREFERENTIAL is honest but goes even further.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(5) GIBRALTAR GREEN is knocking hard at the door and was unlucky again last time. His apprentice knows him now and perhaps the pair will have fewer issues.

(7) LIVERPOOL CHAMP beat (6) LEICESTER SQUARE winning well and then the latter came out and slammed his field.

(2) TECHNO CAPTAIN is always a danger.

RACE 6 (1,700M)

(8) SUCH A RUSH was flying home late at this track before a no show against the boys. She was not disgraced at Scottsville over shorter and can pick up where she left off against her sex.

(3) SHEZA ROCKSTAR has the best of the draw for a change. On her good second place finish, should have every chance.

(1) AFRICAN DYNASTY and (4) BRONNIE have given signs they can come to life.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(6) GIMME PEACE impressed on local debut. He is developing into a decent miler.

(4) GIMMIE A COHIBA could lead from start to finish - if given the chance.

(11) UNCLE FRANK found his last a bit far and could prove effective .