Trip ideal for Baby Shooz

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(4) TECHNO SAVVY looks well-placed in this field after a learning experience on debut.

(5) GUITAR KING should shed his maiden status if at his best.

(9) ALFREDO needs to try and race from the back.

(6) PRINCE OF TARANTO could come on nicely after a nice debut.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(14) SIMPLY COMPLICATED can go one better after finding one too good on her KZN debut.

(13) SHAPE OF YOU has that same problem of jumping from wide.

(6) UNDERTHEMISTLETOE was just behind (14) SIMPLY COMPLICATED in that run at Scottsville and was finishing fast. She has the better draw.

(11) EMERALD PALACE is another big threat.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(8) STARBOARD makes most appeal of those with experience, after a pleasing debut third over the track and trip.

(6) PORT ADELAIDE is well bred and could be forward enough to pose a threat.

(4) CELTIC NIGHT, (5) HOST OF ANGELS and (9) WHISKEY TRIX will fight it out for the minor money.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(1) ALADO'S PRIDE and (5) ZERO RATE look set to fight this out. Both are the obvious improvers.

(7) A THOUSAND TUNES had a tough draw last time and could get close.

(3) GREY LINNGARI popped up with a decent run last time.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) GALIEK YO BABY has finished in the money in both starts. She can easily win this.

(3) BRAVE NEW WORLD is open to any amount of progress. With natural improvement expected, he should be a big threat to Galiek Yo Baby.

(1) FLY TO RIO could improve but the bigger threats are (4) CHELSEA RIVER, (5) ELUSIVE ZOE and (7) ROSE PRINCESS.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

(12) ANSE LAZIO has improved. He may prefer the right-handed track and complete a hat-trick.

(13) FLICHITY BY FARR is back at her favourite venue and is weighted to score.

(11) MARCHINGONTOGETHER was dominating the staying races last season.

(5) NIMCHA could take to the track and make them all chase hard.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) CHURCHHAVEN took a leap forward in his first start after being gelded. Further improvement is expected.

(2) VENI VIDI VICCI boasts solid form and would not be winning out of turn.

(7) TAKING SILK was a creditable fourth last time and has been gelded since.

(3) BRANDY'NCOKE and (4) WEST COAST WONDER could battle out the minors.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(8) CARBON FIBRE is a lot better now that he has matured. He could take top honours.

(10) MIRACULOUSLY OURS and (11) AL'S MY DADDY bring very decent form from the Western Cape. They could get close.

(7) TILLIEANGUS and (4) TRACK ATTACK seem capable of much more and could be the dark horses.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(2) CHILE JAM improved going this distance when touched off in her last start. She should contest the finish.

(3) FORGETFUL GIRL could pose more of a threat and is likely to fight out the finish.

(1) ARCTIC ICE fluffed her lines when reverting to 1,000m last time but is worth another chance.

(8) DUCHESS OF SUSSEX disappointed last time but is open to improvement.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(7) BABY SHOOZ won well last time and may have a lot more to offer. He has also shown the stamina needed over this distance.

(11) APPROACH CONTROL and (12) PRICELESS RULER have drawn wide. Still, given positive rides, they could dominate the finish.

(6) MOUNT LAUREL is effective at this track.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(5) GREEN LIGHT GAL makes most appeal after a start-to-finish success over this trip last time out.

(7) LA QUINTA scored at that level and is likely to pose a threat.

(1) LARENTINA is capable of winning at this level but is conceding weight.

(3) KATHLEEN has a good record over the distance and is likely to make her presence felt.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(12) GALLIC PRINCESS is well weighted but has drawn wide. She will need the race run to suit.

(3) MAGIC SCHOOL has terrific form. She also boasts the early speed needed and can get away.

(5) SILENT CRUSADE is never one to take lightly.

(8) SARAGON won a courageous race in her penultimate run. She could upset them all.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(1) GAYLEACTIC STAR won at this level over 1,200m last time and there's little reason to suggest she won't be as effective over this trip.

(3) GERTRUDE BELL appears the pick of the Justin Snaith-trained runners. It will be no surprise to see her challenge for the top honours.

(5) OPERA SWING and another recent maiden winner, (4) WILD CREATURE, loom as threats to the two favourites.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(1) NIRVANA GIRL was a convincing winner last time. From barrier one, she could go back to back.

(9) MACARA impressed when trying over a bit of ground, but that was on the Poly. She will need to bring that form to the turf.

(8) TIME TO ROLL impressed on debut and could be anything.

(7) DARK MOON DOWN was not far behind in a feature against the males. She needs to be taken seriously.