Trip ideal for Noemi

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) JOYFUL WINTER's last run was also eye catching.

Stablemate (2) TO THE MAX had to overcome her draw last start but not this time.

(4) HOT MONEY, (6) MALLOW and (7) INTOMBI are worth monitoring.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(12) IN AURO, who has been going close. is hard to beat if he takes to the Poly surface.

(5) STAR CRUSADE has come in for support and run good races. A serious threat.

(2) WALNUT is a well-bred sort that has shown something.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(11) SAN VERDE ran a much-improved race last start but that was over a longer trip. He is also trying the Poly now.

(4) SONJADOR finished just behind San Verde and has come out to run a cracker first-up on the synthetic. He is maturing nicely and looks a big danger.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(3) JETRIX would have come on from her debut and has leading rider Warren Kennedy up.

(9) CAPRICCIO was a convincing second last time out. She is running on the Poly now but demands respect.

(10) ALGARVE finished just behind her and had excuses as a beaten favourite.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(5) CRIMEA produced a decent run last start and showed that she is genuine on the Poly.

(4) MISSION BEACH was on the up before the break. She has gone close on the Poly.

(12) CHATTY CATHY produced a storming finish from a good draw last start. She needs to repeat from a bad draw.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) CLASSIC GUARD could take full advantage with her 4kg claim and the good draw.

Stablemate (1) SHE'S A DREAM won her last start on the Poly and has the best draw.

(9) OLOYE has been running her races against male opposition.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) NOEMI has jockey Anton Marcus up over this ideal trip.

(2) MAKHET wasn't far behind Noemi last time out and has the better draw.

(5) SHE'S A CRUSADE is very quick and see out this sprint.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) ROCKET FIRE looks well placed yet again, after a good second from a wide draw last start.

(7) JARDIN was eye-catching last time out but that was on turf. He has been off -form for a while. Still, must be respected.

(11) RED EIGHT could finally bag his second win if he overcomes his draw.

RACE 9 (1,100M)

(3) MIRAGE travels well on turf and may be even better on the Poly first-up.

(4) WHIZZ OF ODDS found one better after winning two in a row. She looks hard to catch.

(10) MAIDENS PRAYER and (11) BINDI have run with the best in the Cape, but need to overcome wide barriers.