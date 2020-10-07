Trip will suit Mumtaz

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) ADMIRE ME could start things off nicely for punters. If she jumps well, she could go on to score against mostly inexperienced rivals.

(10) CACHE made good improvement in her second start and is sure to have improved. But she has to overcome the widest draw again.

(6) BOOGIE SHOES was supported after a fair debut and was not far off again. She can improve on the synthetic track.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(7) CHAPTER AND VERSE did not relax in the running but still ran a creditable fourth, when beaten favourite last time. He is capable of making a successful Polytrack debut.

(8) TREE OF KNOWLEDGE is another prominent type. He gets an apprentice's claim and is a serious threat.

(9) RAISEAHALLELUJAH caught the eye on debut over the shorter trip. Should see it out.

(1) BANZAI PIPELINE and (4) SO SMOOTH need to be considered on recent form.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(7) THEATRICAL MOMENT improved last time. She almost won it on her Poly debut. She can make amends and rates as one of the bankers of the day.

(1) DOUBLE IMPRESSION finished just behind her on debut.She deserves another chance, especially from draw No. 1.

(10) ALTOGETHERLOVELY is bred for this longer trip. Her sprints may be best ignored.

(3) WILD EARTH needed the runs. Should have come on.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(8) ANMER HALL ran out an easy winner on the Poly on debut. She has strengthened, but she makes her handicap debut in a competitive race.

(7) ZAGARA is at her best on the Poly, but came on nicely on the turf recently. She should be hard to peg back.

(9) EIGHTFOLDS LASS caught the eye last time. May be coming back to her best form.

(6) RUBY SLIPPERS, (2) SEA VENTURE and (10) MORE THAN A DIME can get into it.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) TEICHMAN can notch up his second win. He was a good third at Scottsville over this trip, before running out of steam. Back over his best distance, he can win.

(1) ORCHID STREET has drawn better. If ready after a rest, he can follow up on his easy last win. Looks well- placed.

(4) FADE TO BLACK improved with blinkers on turf. May step up on his Poly form as well.

(5) PERFECTLY PUTT finished ahead of him last time and prefers the Poly.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(7) LINEAR has got better and better with racing. She impressed in her last start with a big weight. She goes up in ratings but has a 4kg claim.

(5) PETRA and (2) GEORGINA ROSE should prove a big threat to Linear. Georgina Rose was a good third in a strong race and she has a plum draw. However, Petra has been doing well from disadvantageous draws.

(6) DIVE CAPTAIN and (1) MADAME PATRICE are better than their recent tries.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(5) MUMTAZ did well over 1,400m after a rest and then got closer over 1,200m last time. She is now back to her best trip of 1,000m and can add to her tally.

(10) NOEMI has been costly to follow. However, a wide draw aids her chances, as she needs to come from off the pace. She is a definite hope.

(7) COLOUR OF LIGHT raced from good draws in her last two starts. He just needs a bit of luck.

(6) ROYAL VIEW and youngster (3) COUNTESS HELEN can threaten.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

(2) KINGSTON ROCK would be a deserving winner after running two seconds in a row. He may appreciate this slightly shorter trip.

(4) LORD WYLIE won a nice race in his fourth start and could enjoy this from a decent draw.

(8) HEY BOY is getting ready for another win. His recent form at Scottsville is decent.

(7) WASHINGTON SQUARE, (3) PURPLE POWAHOUSE and (6) JUSTAGUYTHING can be considered.