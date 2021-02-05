Trippin The Stars can be third-time lucky

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) SOUND CHECK was well supported on debut but had to switch at a crucial stage. He had (5) POT SOX just ahead of him. But both found heavily backed Waymaker too good. It could get close but Sound Check could have the edge if he does not make too many mistakes. Both will love the longer trip.

(7) VIC FALLS was further behind the pair, after proving stubborn at the start. She could make good improvement.

Follow the betting moves of the first-timers.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(2) COLORADOSPRINGS was heavily supported last time but found one to beat. She deserves another chance. She may get the race run to suit back on the turf. But this is a good field.

(1) PALO ALTO has shown he does not mind switching from Poly to turf. With eight wins, he is not one to take lightly. He is unbeaten over this track and trip, but will need a good pace.

(6) KENNETH MACARTHUR looked useful in the KwaZulu-Natal ranks. He comes in with a low weight on his local debut in this higher division. He could take full advantage.

(3) FINLEY HILL can score an overdue win on the turf at this course, as his last run was eye-catching.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) TRIPPIN THE STARS has been a bit costly to follow in two other racing jurisdictions, but it could be third-time lucky for the three-year-old filly. She looks to be in the right race and the change in headgear could also benefit.

(2) QUE COSAS looks a lively threat. If Trippin The Stars fluffs her lines, she should open her account.

Stablemate (6) CARMELA ran a much better race last time and has shown potential on the turf, so is one to take seriously.

(7) JESSICA JANE made a fair local debut over this track and trip. She can also get into the money.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(4) REGIMENTAL was costly to follow in the Western Cape, but has shown potential. Perhaps the change in scenery will see him produce the result.

(1) VARSITY BOURBON has earned his topweight status. After needing his last run, he looks ready to challenge for the win.

(3) STRANGER DANGER has run first or second in all his starts and has been gelded. He could get back in the winner's enclosure. He is back on turf, on which came his only but impressive win.

(5) TEVYE, (6) WUHAN and (7) LATEST CRAZE are all dangers.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) RED RULES made a fair local debut. If he brings improvement to the turf, he could be the one.

Stablemate (4) CIANNA is also getting the hang of things. She was beaten in a close finish on the Polytrack last time.

(5) LETS ROCK was not far behind her in her last two starts. Either one could make the required improvement back on the grass.

(1) PHARR OUT is a bit tough to follow but had valid excuses last time. She could come on by leaps and bounds.

(2) WITH OUR BLESSING has done little wrong.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) STAGE DANCE was most impressive on her local debut. She could build on that before taking on the best locally. Bear in mind she was weighted to win that race. She now races in a handicap and she may not have everything her way.

(4) TAWNY JET is back on her pet course and distance. Only this race will show if she is equal or better than Stage Dance, as she carries the same weight off the same rating.

(6) BRANDINA has tackled the best around but has needed her rating to drop, which it has. Include in all bets.

(7) SECOND REQUEST is the dark horse, as she is also capable.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) SANTA THERESE is improving with each start. Having beaten (2) HERRIN, (4) KISS OF LIFE and (6) STORYLAND on the Poly, she is expected to do the same on turf. Kiss Of Life has gone on to win well and she could prove a bigger threat with her increased confidence. Herrin is best weighted and for good reason. She has been waiting for the turf, having won on the grass easily before running a string of good races on the Poly. She has the best draw.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) BOCKSCAR relished racing on the turf in his last two starts. He can build on those performances as he drops in class. He is capable but needs a solid pace.

(1) DUKE OF CARDS should also enjoy this division, as he has been racing against better company. He will need to convince he is as effective on turf, especially from a wide draw.

(6) ARRABIATA is an interesting newcomer to the Eastern Cape. She brings fair KwaZulu-Natal form and is the one to watch.

(10) THE MASTER is capable of a better showing and is worth including as his rating has been dropping.