Trippin The Stars ready to shine

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) SHINNECOCK is unlikely to get a better chance to shed his maiden tag than this. He will be fitter with from his recent comeback run.

(2) NEVIL MU showed improvement with new shoes on in his first start for the new yard. He should pose a threat.

(5) HELLO TOMORROW has been costly to follow but is capable of staking a claim in receiptof weight from her rivals and with a recent run her belt.

Well-bred (6) BRiGHT EYED GIRL is one to note on her return from a lengthy layoff.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) SOVEREIGN ROSE wasn't beaten far in her second start. With improvement likely, she could finish in the money.

Well-related (1) AFFIRMATION was ahead of that rival despite a slow start and should go close, if jumping on terms.

Any market support for first-timers (2) AL'S LASS, (5) GREEN LIGHT GAL and (10) VARIETY BREEZE must be respected.

Regally-bred (6) PERFECT PRINCESS makes most appeal of the newcomers.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(10) TRIPPIN THE STARS went close on her recent reappearance. With improvement, she should be in the shake-up.

(7) NOOSA PRINCESS could get a look-in. too. but a bigger threat is likely to come from a newcomer, of whom (8) SOCIAL BUTTERFLY (precociously bred) makes the most appeal. Stablemate (5) ISLA MAURICIO is also bred to be useful, so could stake a claim.

(1) ALLOWAY GROVE, (3) DUPLICITY and (12) WINTER FURI are others to make note of on debut.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(10) PURPLE CLOUD and (12) WINTER FLIGHT have finished in the money in each start. They are likely to do so again. The highly regarded former has more than three lengths on his rival and should have even more to offer after being gelded.

(5) FAIRY WARRIOR, (9) NORTHERN TUNE and (11) SPIRITUAL WIND are likely improvers, too.

Watch the betting on the newcomers, especially (6) FIRE FOR SURE and (8) NEGREANU.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(2) MIRACULOUSLY OURS showed signs of a return to form last start in a stronger race. A repeat with the blinkers off again should be good enough to contest the outcome.

(1) RETRO EFFECT will pose a threat with the benefit of his last-start pleasing comeback.

Consistent (3) WINTER SHADOW is proven at this level and ought to stake a claim.

(4) CONGO COMPAQ and (5) SOCKEROO are relatively unexposed, so warrant respect.

Last-start winner (7) SUDDEN STORM could also get into the action.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) ELUSIVE FORTUNE was given an enterprising ride when winning a 1,600m race at this level on her comeback. She is unlikely to have things her own way again but should be competitive nonetheless.

(4) DYNASTIC LIGHT bounced back to form in that race and is weighted to turn the tables on that rival.

(3) ROSALIE RUNS won on her return and is capable of following up. She beat (5) SILVER TIARA and (8) JOLLY JOSEPHINE, who should pose more of a threat on better terms.

(2) REWRITE THE STARS and (6) MAYFERN are others to consider back at this level.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(3) GREEN JACKET has solid recent form and fitness on his side. He is likely to be involved.

Lightly raced (7) AQUA BOLT bounced back to form by winning at a lower level last start as a gelding. He can improve further.

Versatile (11) BRAVE TIGER caught the eye over further ground last time out when dropped out from a wide draw. He'll appreciate a quicker tempo over this distance with underfoot conditions also likely to suit.

(4) POWER GRID is capable, if race-ready after a rest.

(9) PATH OF CHOICE appears pick of the Marshall trio on riding arrangements.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) OUTOFTHEORDINARY landed a betting coup on his comeback recently by winning over the course and distance under similar conditions. Can follow up.

(3) PINK FLOYD is usually consistent but somewhat unknown over this trip and on soft ground.

The same cannot be said of (1) FATEFUL, who has run well those conditions.

(2) HORATIUS and (4) MAGIC MIKE are capable of staking a claim on their day.

(7) ICON KING fits a similar profile and will give his rivals something to catch.