Troy See suspended for 3 months, Riduan gets 3 days

Jockey Troy See has been suspended for three months for failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards.

It was over his handling of Thoth Warrior in Race 4 on Saturday. His mount finished second to Blue Hawaii in the Class 5 Div 2 race over the Polytrack 1,000m.

After evidence was taken from See and Thoth Warrior's trainer, Bruce Marsh, at an inquiry, See was found guilty of failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards.

The specifics of the charge were that, from the 400m mark until the winning post, he failed to ride his mount with sufficient vigour and determination.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account the nature of the charge, See's record and his personal circumstances.

He was suspended for three months from Sunday.

His suspension will run until Sept 1.

He was advised of his right of appeal.

Apprentice AB Riduan has also been suspended. He received three Singapore race days for failing to ride Longhu out to the end of the race in the eighth event last Friday.

As Riduan has been engaged to ride this Friday and Sunday, his suspension will take effect from next Monday to June 21.

He, too, was advised of his right of appeal.