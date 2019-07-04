Troy See's appeal fails

Jockey Troy See had his appeal against a three-month suspension dismissed by the Panel Of Stewards on Monday.

The Stewards had earlier found him guilty of a charge in that in Race 4 at Kranji on June 1, he had failed to ride Thoth Warrior to their satisfaction.

The specifics of the charge were that See had, from the 400m to the winning post, failed to ride his mount with sufficient vigour and determination.

See was suspended for three months with effect from June 2 to Sept 1 (both dates inclusive).

On June 3, See exercised his Right of Appeal against the decision of the Panel of Stewards and the penalty imposed on him.

He also applied for a stay of sentence which was denied.

The Appeal Panel's Hearing of the appeal was concluded yesterday.

After considering all of the evidence together with submissions from See and the Chief Stipendiary Steward, the Appeal Panel dismissed the appeal.

The suspension stays and See will be out of action until Sept 1.