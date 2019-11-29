True To Life should run true to form

RACE 1 (1,400M)

There are well-bred newcomers who, if fancied, could prove superior. Watch (11) ACORN ALLEY and (15) SOVEREIGNTY.

(13) AZTEC wasn't disgraced on debut and will have no problem with the extra distance.

(16) TEMENEE was all at sea on debut and will know more about it now.

(4) THANDEKHILE, (1) SAMOA and (2) OCEAN'S PRIDE have wide draws but could place.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(10) MOHICAN was heavily backed on debut but was beaten by experience. Despite a wide draw, he could make amends.

(4) CREATION improved on debut as a gelding and will be fitter now.

(15) VIPER JET races as a gelding and must be respected.

(1) DOGLIOTTI comes off a rest and shouldn't be far off.

(5) AFRAAD has a wide draw but could place.

Watch newcomer (6) ATTENTIVE.

RACE 3 (900M)

The first two-year-old race of the Cape season and the betting should provide a guide to the chances of these newcomers.

On pedigree, (3) THOMAS HENRY is likely to be a forward baby, so is of obvious interest. The booking of in-form Aldo Domeyer also bodes well for the colt's chances.

Fillies (7) STUCK ON YOU and (5) CAPTAIN'S FLO could pose a threat in receipt of weight.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(14) TUSCAN LIGHT never got into it last time out but a rest could be what was needed.

(8) AMANDLA could get into the frame.

(3) BELLAGIO KING is improving with racing and won't go down without a fight.

(7) SHANE is doing better and could get into the mix.

(4) BLUE FLUTE and (5) MAGIC VISION are looking for the minor money.

Watch first-timer (11) IDEAL MAN.

RACE 5 (1200M)

(10) DIVA'S EXPRESS caught the eye when running on smartly on debut. She will be better for the run. She is also likely to appreciate the extra trip.

(2) CARIBBEAN SUNSET has been threatening to shed her maiden tag and will be prominent again.

Likely improvers (11) LADY WYLIE and (7) BLUE DUCHESS can get in on the action, too.

Watch the betting on newcomer (9) CINNABAR.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

(15) TRUE TO LIFE is on the up and will make her presence felt. She receives 5.5kg from (2) SARAH and 7kg from topweight (1) GREEN PLAINS, which could tilt things in her favour. However, the former is holding form and should be competitive.

(5) POOL PARTY loves this course and distance and has a good money chance.

(11) NICKY NOO and (12) ULLA are in good nick, so expect good performances from them.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) IMPERIAL RAGE has become costly to follow but could make amends for a new yard.

(5) FLOWERSCAPE has shown enough over this distance to be competitive.

(3) BOLLINGER is unexposed over the trip and could have more to offer going the extra distance.

Improving (6) MIDNIGHT BADGER should be in the mix.

(11) PANNINGTON must be respected.

RACE 8 (1,160M)

(1) PRINCE OF KAHAL is bang in form and looking for five in a trot. But he needs to fend off (7) WILLIAM THE SILENT, who could turn it around.

Others on streaks are (6) SUNSET EYES (on a hat-trick bid), (8) SIR FRENCHIE (on four straight), (15) ULTRA MAGNUS (on four straight) and (16) GIMME A WAVE (on a hat-trick).

(5) MARDI GRAS and (13) WARRIOR'S REST could feature.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

Cases can be made for each of these but it could pay to follow the progress of promising well-bred three-year-olds (4) FLAME TREE and (5) FOLLOW THE STAR, who are distance-suited.

(7) QUICKSTEP LADY could also have more to offer over this trip, so appears dangerous on bottom weight.

(1) ESTEEMAL won a better race last time out, so should be respected, as are consistent hard-knockers (3) VOMANDLA and (2) CRUSADE'S PROMISE.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(2) FROSTED GOLD won on debut as a gelding and is sure to come on lengths.

Stable champion (10) MARSHALL is on the up and could extend his unbeaten record by completing a hat -trick.

(1) EDEN ROC should be cherry ripe and won't be far off.

(3) PROMISEOFAMASTER and (12) COCKNEY PRIDE are looking to get into the money.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(2) PATH OF CHOICE and (3) GOLD MEDAL have improved after being gelded and are open to further progress. The former will be competitive but concedes weight to most, while the latter may need further to be seen at his best.

(5) HURRICANE HARRY was second over track and trip to the exciting Kilindini in a similar contest last start and need only repeat that to go one better.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

Course-and-distance winner (8) BALTIMORE JACK wasn't disgraced under a big weight behind (5) CELTIC VOYAGER last time out.

Both have scope and are entitled to improvement.

(7) NATURALIST could pose more of a threat, having needed his last start.

(1) POWER GRID, (2) BERNIE and (3) NASTY HARRY are consistent at this handicap level and likely to feature prominently.

RACE 13 (2,000M)

Mike de Kock can dominate the Summer Cup with all five runners attracting money.

(1) SOQRAT and (2) BARAHIN dispute favouritism. The former has come well but attempts the extra distance now, while the latter has Bernard aboard and the combo have yet to taste defeat and looking for four straight.

(14) QUEEN SUPREME has matured nicely and could get into the action at the weights.

(8) ATYAAB can go on.