Trust See on Mr Fat Kiddy

Apprentice jockey Joseph See has yet to ride a winner since he resumed race-riding from a long enforced holiday, but his luck will likely change with a deserving win on Sunday.

Although See has three mounts at Kranji tomorrow, he may well have to wait a couple of days longer to achieve that morale-boosting victory - and the horse to do that honour is Mr Fat Kiddy in Race 3 on Sunday.

The hard-working rookie, who has had an exasperating time with six seconds from 58 rides this year, has ridden Mr Fat Kiddy at his last two starts for a third and a second.

Last time out on July 26, See drove the Jason Lim-trained Australian-bred home to beat all but Adipson, a nice type who has been labelled as a Singapore Derby prospect.

See galloped Mr Fat Kiddy yesterday morning and the horse went very well.

Sunday's Open Maiden field is not overly strong, so Mr Fat Kiddy should win to give See his first winner since his comeback.

Tomorrow afternoon, Hotshots Slam may be meeting quite a strong field, but the debut all-the-way winner's last-start third was a top run.

It was in the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe feature over 1,200m, a gallant effort indeed, considering that he was probably affected somewhat by the second-run syndrome. As such, the third start should be good.

A fitter Bluestone is the main danger but the smart debut all-the-way winner is backing up just three weeks after winning as a two-year-old.

Another strong contender, last-start winner Ocean Crossing, is also running second-up.