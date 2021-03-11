Tsurian works for his hat-trick

It is not often that we can say it. But, come Sunday, Tim Fitzsimmons could pull a winner or two from out of the hat.

The 40-year-old trainer, who has been making inroads into the "Big League" with five winners from just 32 runners this season, has entered just five runners for the 10-race programme.

But it's a compact team and a couple from that quintet could boost the Australian's credentials.

The five - Gold Star, Fireworks, Intrepid, Despacito and Tsurian - were all out on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning and Fitzsimmons would have been pleased with their work.

In particular, Tsurian and Gold Star stood out from the pack.

An eight-year-old veteran, Tsurian was paced by a stablemate when running 600m in 38.1sec.

Though "long in the tooth" by racehorse standards, Tsurian appears to have found his second wind. Come Sunday, he will be looking to make it three on the trot.

It's a Class 5 race on the undercard that Fitzsimmons has picked for his warrior, but Tsurian doesn't know the nitty-gritty.

Like he did in his last two races, he will be doing what he does best in his races - that is to come charging home just when it all seems over.

That's how he posted his last two wins. Both times, he came from no-man's land to mug those in front of him.

He loves the 1,800m trip and, like it has been recently, Tsurian won't fluff his lines.

Marc Lerner, who partnered Tsurian in yesterday's morning's gallop, was also in the saddle when Gold Star came out for his spot of work.

They gave stablemate Fireworks a couple of lengths' head-start before reeling him in and kicking clear at the end of their 600m hit-out in 37.8sec.

A four-time winner from 19 starts, Gold Star notched up his last success last August, when he came with a barnstorming run over the 1,400m to beat some really good horses in that Class 3 race.

Gold Star meets another talented field in Sunday's 1,200m contest. There's Heartening Flyer, Makkem Lad and Kharisma - among others - who have glowing credentials.

They are tough customers and they're in the pink of condition. But, so too, is Gold Star.

However, the only "negative" in Gold Star's resume is the Polytrack.

All of his five wins have been on the turf.

In fairness though, Gold Star hasn't had the chance to show us just what he can do on the alternate surface, having raced just once on the Poly.

That was on debut in December 2018. To his credit, he finished third in that race.

He has also had a bundle of trials on the Polytrack and all have been decent efforts.

So, don't be too swayed by the underfoot conditions. Stranger things have happened in racing.

Just for the record, here's how the other two Fitzsimmons' runners fared on the morning.

Intrepid (Lerner) also gave stablemate Despacito a headstart before drawing away to clock 38.1sec for 600m.