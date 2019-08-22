Racing

Tuesday and Wednesday's Ipoh trackwork

Aug 22, 2019 06:00 am

TUESDAY'S GALLOP

Enrich Stakes A - 1,200M

Pace work: Flying Darci.

Class 4 ( A) - 1,100M STR

Hun Yeang Road 42. Deadline Day canter/39.6. Silver Wind 38.3.

Class 4 ( B) - 1,100M STR

Alasamo * canter/38.6.

Racing

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Class 4 (A) - 1,600M

Congratu * canter/37.

Second Chance * canter/38.8.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M

Elusive Genius barrier test/37.

Pace work: Consense.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M

Don't Forget This canter/38.

Class 5 (B) - 1,600M

Racing Man canter/40.

WEDNESDAY'S GALLOP

Enrich Stakes A - 1,200M

Just Name It canter/straight

Class 4 ( A) - 1,100M STR

Hun Yeang Road canter/straight. Frankly My Dear canter/straight.

Pace work: Lucky Coin.

Class 4 ( B) - 1,100M STR

Thunderstruck canter/straight.

Slow work: Alasamo * and Emirates Warrior *.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M

Raptor canter/straight.

Right Partner canter/straight.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M

Slow work: Classic King.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M

Slow work: Roses For Me and Peach Bowl.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M

Slow work: Mr Dreyfuss and

Neverunconditional.

Class 5 (A) - 1,600M

Anghiari 41.2.

Slow work: Golden Empire, Ramifications, Sing Energy, Grand Show.

Class 5 (B) - 1,600M

Slow work: Succession, Get The Lotski, Racing Man, Messi.

HORSE RACING