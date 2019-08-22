Tuesday and Wednesday's Ipoh trackwork
TUESDAY'S GALLOP
Enrich Stakes A - 1,200M
Pace work: Flying Darci.
Class 4 ( A) - 1,100M STR
Hun Yeang Road 42. Deadline Day canter/39.6. Silver Wind 38.3.
Class 4 ( B) - 1,100M STR
Alasamo * canter/38.6.
Class 4 (A) - 1,600M
Congratu * canter/37.
Second Chance * canter/38.8.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M
Elusive Genius barrier test/37.
Pace work: Consense.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M
Don't Forget This canter/38.
Class 5 (B) - 1,600M
Racing Man canter/40.
WEDNESDAY'S GALLOP
Enrich Stakes A - 1,200M
Just Name It canter/straight
Class 4 ( A) - 1,100M STR
Hun Yeang Road canter/straight. Frankly My Dear canter/straight.
Pace work: Lucky Coin.
Class 4 ( B) - 1,100M STR
Thunderstruck canter/straight.
Slow work: Alasamo * and Emirates Warrior *.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M
Raptor canter/straight.
Right Partner canter/straight.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M
Slow work: Classic King.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M
Slow work: Roses For Me and Peach Bowl.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M
Slow work: Mr Dreyfuss and
Neverunconditional.
Class 5 (A) - 1,600M
Anghiari 41.2.
Slow work: Golden Empire, Ramifications, Sing Energy, Grand Show.
Class 5 (B) - 1,600M
Slow work: Succession, Get The Lotski, Racing Man, Messi.
