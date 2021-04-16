Tuesday looks best on Sunday

Tuesday ticks all the boxes in Race 11 at Kranji on Sunday.

With stablemate Celavi scratched, Tuesday stands alone to challenge the impressive debut winner Sun Ops in Sunday's $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

With many things in his favour, the Michael Clements-trained three-time winner is more than capable of beating the Desmond Koh-trained four-year-old, who has maintained his form but is facing the dreaded second-run syndrome.

So what are in his favour in Sunday's penultimate race?

In one breath, they are experience, weight, barrier and favoured track surface.

EXPERIENCE

Tuesday has more miles in his legs than Sun Ops, having had six starts for three good wins.

Mind you, one of his victories was in a record 1min 03.67sec over Sunday's track and distance.

Sun Ops, on the other hand, has not raced since his first-up success on Feb 27.

Although his winning time, 58.24sec for the Poly 1,000m, was pretty fast, it is not easy to score second-up in such a short time.

Furthermore, it will be over 100m longer. The horse has improved though.

WEIGHT

Tuesday gets in as the bottomweight, 53.5kg. After jockey Shafrizal Saleh's 1kg claim, he will carry only 52.5kg, 2.5kg less than Sun Ops.

BARRIER

Tuesday and Sun Ops are level on barriers - both favourably drawn in 3 and 2 respectively.

Tuesday's expensive last-start defeat can be attributed to his wide barrier.

After jumping from Gate 11, he was trapped wide and had to burn more energy and travel a little longer than the others.

He ended up a creditable fifth on turf, which is not his preferred surface.

SURFACE

The Polytrack is obviously Tuesday's cup of tea. All his three wins and one second were on the alternate track.

Both his unplaced runs were on turf. Back on the Poly on Sunday, he should be lengths better.

If you are still unsure, the best is to forecast the duo. It looks safer, but the payout will be skinny.