Tuesday looks the part

Tuesday winning his last start with his legs in the air. He should score again in tomorrow's last of 10 races at Kranji.

From the way he accelerated to score emphatically by 4½ lengths last start, Tuesday should prove too good again in tomorrow's final race - the $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

This is despite the three-year-old Australian-bred having to carry 4.5kg more to 56.5kg and starting from the widest draw in the field of 12.

Prepared by reigning champion trainer Michael Clements, the bay/brown gelding looks a horse going places.

He is honest and genuine. His consistency bears testimony.

He showed promise by winning first-up on Aug 16 last year. After tracking second, he unleashed a nice turn of foot to win by 3¼ lengths in the Restricted Maiden event over the Poly 1,100m.

His winning time, 1min 04.80sec, was nothing to shout about, but he was not actually pumped out.

After all, it was his maiden run and he had won hands down.

He nearly completed a back-to-back double on Sept 19 - in a stronger Novice affair over the Poly 1,200m.

He moved up from midfield to beat all but Brutus. The losing margin was a mere nose. Winning second-up is never easy but Tuesday did extremely well.

Although he failed as the $10 favourite third-up on Oct 17, finishing eighth after going with the pace, he had good excuses for the defeat.

When queried, his rider, Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, reported that, after beginning well and when runners improved to his inside, he had to race wide throughout.

As a result, it was a hard run. His mount did not finish the race off as expected.

A 3½-month spell ensued and Tuesday resumed triumphant on Jan 30 - his last start over the Poly 1,100m in Class 4 Div 2.

Again backed down to $10 favouritism, he never let his legion of fans down again.

After being second initially, he lengthened strides beautifully - leaving his rivals as if they were standing still - when asked by jockey Juan Paul van der Merwe in the final 200m.

He did lay in towards the fence, but he should rectify that with the experience.

This time, he clocked a swift 1min 03.67sec for the trip - 1.13sec faster than his first win. That is indeed a big improvement.

With further progress, he should be too good in Class 4.