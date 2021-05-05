Tuesday' South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Barneys Pride ($11-$6)
2nd 12 Specially Selected ($44)
3rd 3 Cavalier King ($7)
4th 4 Chief Rafeef
Forecast $143
Place forecast (1-12) $39, (1-3) $4, (3-12) $46
Tierce $722
Trio $125
Quartet $2,706
Scratchings: 7 Irish Sea, 13 Woods Campus
RACE 2
1st 2 Franca ($36-$10)
2nd 11 Voltron ($40)
3rd 1 Bold Act ($24)
4th 4 Hollywoodbound
Forecast $85
Place forecast (2-11) $41, (1-2) $41, (1-11) $76
Tierce No winner ($3,672 carried forward)
Trio $615
Quartet No winner ($226 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Theroseofbecharre
RACE 3
1st 9 Duke Of Sussex ($9-$5.10)
2nd 1 Grimaldi ($11)
3rd 7 Light Warrior ($7)
4th 3 Riccardo
Forecast $12
Place forecast (1-9) $6, (7-9) $4, (1-7) $9
Tierce $79
Trio $16
Quartet No winner ($688 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 1 Miss Venezuela ($12-$9)
2nd 5 Zulu War Cry ($6)
3rd 14 Woman Of Substance ($5.10)
4th 8 Almalfi Coast
Forecast $8
Place forecast (1-5) $5, (1-14) $4, (5-14) $5 Tierce $27
Trio $7 Quartet $148
Scratchings: 2 Cape Diamond, 7 Wichita, 13 Ray Of Sunshine
RACE 5
1st 6 Oyster King ($18-$7)
2nd 3 Imperial Master ($10)
3rd 4 Ivalo's Prince ($16)
4th 1 Starflash
Forecast $24
Place forecast (3-6) $7, (4-6) $19, (3-4) $18 Tierce $374
Trio $76
Quartet $525
RACE 6
1st 1 Dr Doolittle ($8-$6)
2nd 5 Tyrus Express ($9)
3rd 4 Rouge Allure (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Set The Standard
Forecast $6
Place forecast (Refund)
Tierce $59 Trio $30
Quartet $123
Scratching: 2 Destinys Game
RACE 7
1st 8 Singfonico ($202-$36)
2nd 6 Captain Hindsight ($20)
3rd 9 Herstel ($7)
4th 7 South East
Forecast $497
Place forecast (6-8) $38, (8-9) $33, (6-9) $23
Tierce No winner ($5,392 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Trio $523
Quartet No winner ($602 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
