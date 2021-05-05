Racing

Tuesday' South Africa Results

May 05, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Barneys Pride ($11-$6)

2nd 12 Specially Selected ($44)

3rd 3 Cavalier King ($7)

4th 4 Chief Rafeef

Forecast $143

Place forecast (1-12) $39, (1-3) $4, (3-12) $46

Racing

Sun Ops is shining even brighter

Tierce $722

Trio $125

Quartet $2,706

Scratchings: 7 Irish Sea, 13 Woods Campus

RACE 2

1st 2 Franca ($36-$10)

2nd 11 Voltron ($40)

3rd 1 Bold Act ($24)

4th 4 Hollywoodbound

Forecast $85

Place forecast (2-11) $41, (1-2) $41, (1-11) $76

Tierce No winner ($3,672 carried forward)

Trio $615

Quartet No winner ($226 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Theroseofbecharre

RACE 3

1st 9 Duke Of Sussex ($9-$5.10)

2nd 1 Grimaldi ($11)

3rd 7 Light Warrior ($7)

4th 3 Riccardo

Forecast $12

Place forecast (1-9) $6, (7-9) $4, (1-7) $9

Tierce $79

Trio $16

Quartet No winner ($688 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 Miss Venezuela ($12-$9)

2nd 5 Zulu War Cry ($6)

3rd 14 Woman Of Substance ($5.10)

4th 8 Almalfi Coast

Forecast $8

Place forecast (1-5) $5, (1-14) $4, (5-14) $5 Tierce $27

Trio $7 Quartet $148

Scratchings: 2 Cape Diamond, 7 Wichita, 13 Ray Of Sunshine

RACE 5

1st 6 Oyster King ($18-$7)

2nd 3 Imperial Master ($10)

3rd 4 Ivalo's Prince ($16)

4th 1 Starflash

Forecast $24

Place forecast (3-6) $7, (4-6) $19, (3-4) $18 Tierce $374

Trio $76

Quartet $525

RACE 6

1st 1 Dr Doolittle ($8-$6)

2nd 5 Tyrus Express ($9)

3rd 4 Rouge Allure (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Set The Standard

Forecast $6

Place forecast (Refund)

Tierce $59 Trio $30

Quartet $123

Scratching: 2 Destinys Game

RACE 7

1st 8 Singfonico ($202-$36)

2nd 6 Captain Hindsight ($20)

3rd 9 Herstel ($7)

4th 7 South East

Forecast $497

Place forecast (6-8) $38, (8-9) $33, (6-9) $23

Tierce No winner ($5,392 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Trio $523

Quartet No winner ($602 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

HORSE RACING