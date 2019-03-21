Tuesday's barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Mr Fat Kiddy (M Ewe)
2 Dawning Gold (M Rodd)
3 Champagne Finale (B Thompson)
4 Worth It (JP Merwe)
5 Darling (M Lerner)
Margins and time: 11/4, 11/2, 41/2, nk (1min02.14sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Implement (R Iskandar)
2 Karisto (G Boss)
3 Time Odyssey (Merwe)
4 Trigamy (S Noh)
5 Elite Incredible (Rodd)
Margins and time: Ns, 3, 3, hd (1:01.11)
TRIAL 3
1 Marine Treasure (J Powell)
2 Aramco (V Duric)
3 Lizaz (I Amirul)
4 Distinctive Darci (MM Firdaus)
5 Ladrone (M Kellady)
Margins and time: Hd, 3/4, 31/4, 11/2, (1:02.26)
TRIAL 4
1 Holy Grail (TH Koh)
2 Bringer Of War (Powell)
3 Wonderful Paint (Noh)
4 Always Innocent (Rodd)
5 Love Me Tender (Duric)
6 Soldado (Kellady)
Margins and time: 21/4, 1/2, hd, 8, ns (101.42)
