Racing

Tuesday's barrier trial results

Mar 21, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Mr Fat Kiddy (M Ewe)

2 Dawning Gold (M Rodd)

3 Champagne Finale (B Thompson)

4 Worth It (JP Merwe)

5 Darling (M Lerner)

Margins and time: 11/4, 11/2, 41/2, nk (1min02.14sec)

WEDNESDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

TRIAL 2

1 Implement (R Iskandar)

2 Karisto (G Boss)

3 Time Odyssey (Merwe)

4 Trigamy (S Noh)

5 Elite Incredible (Rodd)

Margins and time: Ns, 3, 3, hd (1:01.11)

TRIAL 3

1 Marine Treasure (J Powell)

2 Aramco (V Duric)

3 Lizaz (I Amirul)

4 Distinctive Darci (MM Firdaus)

5 Ladrone (M Kellady)

Margins and time: Hd, 3/4, 31/4, 11/2, (1:02.26)

TRIAL 4

1 Holy Grail (TH Koh)

2 Bringer Of War (Powell)

3 Wonderful Paint (Noh)

4 Always Innocent (Rodd)

5 Love Me Tender (Duric)

6 Soldado (Kellady)

Margins and time: 21/4, 1/2, hd, 8, ns (101.42)

HORSE RACING