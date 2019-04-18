Racing

Tuesday's barrier trial results

Apr 18, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Huntsman (D Moor)

2 Shamarman (CC Wong)

3 Invisible (J Azzopardi)

4 Cizen Boss (B Woodworth)

5 Angel's Choice (S Noh)

6 Try Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi)

My Dreamliner will be hard to catch in Race 9 on Sunday.
Racing

Duo deserve plenty of respect

Margins and time: 4½, ½, ½, 1¼, 2¼ (1min 1.34sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Our Showcase (N Zyrul)

2 Lim's Passion (M Rodd)

3 Elite Remarkable (R Zawari)

4 Macavity (B Thompson)

5 Fulife Brilliance (Woodworth)

6 Relic Warrior (TH Koh)

Margins and time: 1¼, ½, nk, 1¼, 2½ (1:02.67)

TRIAL 3

1 Pole Paradise (T See)

2 Loving You (Azzopardi)

3 Jomo (Moor)

4 Super Talent (Woodworth)

5 Supernova (Zyrul)

6 Reign (Noh)

7 Yulong Medal

8 Only Win (Rodd)

Margins and time: 4½, ½, 1¼, 6¾, 2, ½, 17¾ (1:00.16)

HORSE RACING