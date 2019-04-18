Tuesday's barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Huntsman (D Moor)
2 Shamarman (CC Wong)
3 Invisible (J Azzopardi)
4 Cizen Boss (B Woodworth)
5 Angel's Choice (S Noh)
6 Try Mak Mak (K A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: 4½, ½, ½, 1¼, 2¼ (1min 1.34sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Our Showcase (N Zyrul)
2 Lim's Passion (M Rodd)
3 Elite Remarkable (R Zawari)
4 Macavity (B Thompson)
5 Fulife Brilliance (Woodworth)
6 Relic Warrior (TH Koh)
Margins and time: 1¼, ½, nk, 1¼, 2½ (1:02.67)
TRIAL 3
1 Pole Paradise (T See)
2 Loving You (Azzopardi)
3 Jomo (Moor)
4 Super Talent (Woodworth)
5 Supernova (Zyrul)
6 Reign (Noh)
7 Yulong Medal
8 Only Win (Rodd)
Margins and time: 4½, ½, 1¼, 6¾, 2, ½, 17¾ (1:00.16)
