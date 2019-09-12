Racing

Tuesday's barrier trial results

Sep 12, 2019 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Where She's Happy (M Rodd)

2 You Are Special (B Woodworth)

3 Harvest Time (M Lerner)

4 Top Of The Line (D Moor)

5 Mighty Vain (S Noh)

6 Qiji Star (B Thompson)

Trainer Bruce Marsh.
Marsh pair work well at dawn

Margins and time: 71/2, 1/2, 13/4, 1/2, 33/4 (1min 00.71sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Star Bullet (S John)

2 JK Formidable (JP van der Merwe)

3 Star Of Jupiter (V Duric)

4 Galaxy Star (M Kellady)

5 Cranium (Noh)

6 Sun General (J Azzopardi)

7 Aabir

Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 31/4, 83/4, 3/4, 1/2 (1:01.26)

TRIAL 3

1 King's Speech (Azzopardi)

2 What's New (Rodd)

3 Bahana (Duric)

4 Sky Rocket (Thompson)

5 Unconquered (I Amirul)

6 Beau Geste

Margins and time: 3/4, nk, shd, shd, 3/4 (1:02.71)

TRIAL 4

1 Centurion (CC Wong)

2 Eastiger (Rodd)

3 Larry (Thompson)

4 One World

5 Montoya (Amirul)

6 Mr Rockwell (Azzopardi)

7 Huntsman (Moor)

Margins and time: 1/2, 21/2, hd, 3/4, 23/4, 51/2 (1:01.78)

TRIAL 5

1 Household Dynasty (L Beuzelin)

2 Summer Glitter (Thompson)

3 Atlas (Rodd)

4 Standout (M Ewe)

5 Miracle Time (Amirul)

6 Valencia (Azzopardi)

7 Supermax (Woodworth)

8 Tin's Machine

Margins and time: 31/2, 1/2, 13/4, shd, hd, 3, 81/2 (1:01.04)

