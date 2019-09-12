Tuesday's barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Where She's Happy (M Rodd)
2 You Are Special (B Woodworth)
3 Harvest Time (M Lerner)
4 Top Of The Line (D Moor)
5 Mighty Vain (S Noh)
6 Qiji Star (B Thompson)
Margins and time: 71/2, 1/2, 13/4, 1/2, 33/4 (1min 00.71sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Star Bullet (S John)
2 JK Formidable (JP van der Merwe)
3 Star Of Jupiter (V Duric)
4 Galaxy Star (M Kellady)
5 Cranium (Noh)
6 Sun General (J Azzopardi)
7 Aabir
Margins and time: 1/2, 11/4, 31/4, 83/4, 3/4, 1/2 (1:01.26)
TRIAL 3
1 King's Speech (Azzopardi)
2 What's New (Rodd)
3 Bahana (Duric)
4 Sky Rocket (Thompson)
5 Unconquered (I Amirul)
6 Beau Geste
Margins and time: 3/4, nk, shd, shd, 3/4 (1:02.71)
TRIAL 4
1 Centurion (CC Wong)
2 Eastiger (Rodd)
3 Larry (Thompson)
4 One World
5 Montoya (Amirul)
6 Mr Rockwell (Azzopardi)
7 Huntsman (Moor)
Margins and time: 1/2, 21/2, hd, 3/4, 23/4, 51/2 (1:01.78)
TRIAL 5
1 Household Dynasty (L Beuzelin)
2 Summer Glitter (Thompson)
3 Atlas (Rodd)
4 Standout (M Ewe)
5 Miracle Time (Amirul)
6 Valencia (Azzopardi)
7 Supermax (Woodworth)
8 Tin's Machine
Margins and time: 31/2, 1/2, 13/4, shd, hd, 3, 81/2 (1:01.04)
