Tuesday's barrier trial results

Oct 10, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Lion Spirit (V Duric)

2 Winning Power (D Moor)

3 Artemisia Of Caria (CS Chin)

4 Ningaloo (T Rehaizat)

5 Nineteen Star (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: 11/2, 51/2, 33/4, 11/2 (1min 3.19sec)

Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

TRIAL 2

1 Simba (N Zyrul)

2 Bluestone (M Rodd)

3 Shahbaa (A Collett)

4 Castle Queen (J See)

5 Lim's Torpedo (D Beasley)

6 Born To Be King (M Kellady)

Margins and time: 3, 1/2, 11/4, 1/2, 13/4 (1:01.24)

TRIAL 3

1 Harbour Approach (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Muraahib (Collett)

3 Unconquered (M Rodd)

4 Oculist (K Nuh)

5 You Rokk (Zyrul)

6 Sun Marshal (J Azzopardi)

7 Mr Clint (Duric)

8 Passport To Rome (M Kellady)

9 Biraz (Beasley)

Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 41/2, 1, 1/2, 11/2, hd, 21/2 (1:00.35)

TRIAL 4

1 Autumn Assault

2 Ocean Crossing (Azzopardi)

3 Inferno (Rodd)

4 Trigamy (Kellady)

5 Easy South East (Beuzelin)

6 Clergyman (Thompson)

7 Lim's Moment (Woodworth)

8 Sabah Star (Duric)

9 Cizen Lucky (Chin)

10 Fabulous One (J See)

Margins and time: 1/2, nk, nk, 11/2, 1, 41/4, 11/2, 21/2, 31/4 (1:00.29)

HORSE RACING