Tuesday's barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Lion Spirit (V Duric)
2 Winning Power (D Moor)
3 Artemisia Of Caria (CS Chin)
4 Ningaloo (T Rehaizat)
5 Nineteen Star (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: 11/2, 51/2, 33/4, 11/2 (1min 3.19sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Simba (N Zyrul)
2 Bluestone (M Rodd)
3 Shahbaa (A Collett)
4 Castle Queen (J See)
5 Lim's Torpedo (D Beasley)
6 Born To Be King (M Kellady)
Margins and time: 3, 1/2, 11/4, 1/2, 13/4 (1:01.24)
TRIAL 3
1 Harbour Approach (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Muraahib (Collett)
3 Unconquered (M Rodd)
4 Oculist (K Nuh)
5 You Rokk (Zyrul)
6 Sun Marshal (J Azzopardi)
7 Mr Clint (Duric)
8 Passport To Rome (M Kellady)
9 Biraz (Beasley)
Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 41/2, 1, 1/2, 11/2, hd, 21/2 (1:00.35)
TRIAL 4
1 Autumn Assault
2 Ocean Crossing (Azzopardi)
3 Inferno (Rodd)
4 Trigamy (Kellady)
5 Easy South East (Beuzelin)
6 Clergyman (Thompson)
7 Lim's Moment (Woodworth)
8 Sabah Star (Duric)
9 Cizen Lucky (Chin)
10 Fabulous One (J See)
Margins and time: 1/2, nk, nk, 11/2, 1, 41/4, 11/2, 21/2, 31/4 (1:00.29)
