Tuesday's barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Poroshiri (CC Wong)
2 Winning Spirit (I Azhar)
3 Zygarde (D Moor)
4 Captain Bill (JP van der Merwe)
Margins and time: ½, 5¾, 11½ (1min 02.76sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Lucky Red (V Duric)
2 Billy Mojo (N Zyrul)
3 Song Of Spring (Y Salim)
4 Eddie Gray (Moor)
5 Groenewegen (Merwe)
6 Lim's Passion (WH Kok)
7 Athletica (M Kellady)
8 Pax Animi (B Thompson)
Margins and time: 1, ½, hd, hd, ½, hd, shd (1:02.47)
TRIAL 3
1 Silent Boss (S Noh)
2 Flying Tourbillon (Thompson)
3 Miracle Time (J Eaton)
4 JK Flash (Merwe)
5 No Regrets (Kellady)
6 Gingerman (Duric)
7 Silkardo (Moor)
Margins and time: Nk, ½, 1¼, 2, 1¾, 8 (1:02.72)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now