Tuesday's barrier trial results

Nov 07, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Poroshiri (CC Wong)

2 Winning Spirit (I Azhar)

3 Zygarde (D Moor)

4 Captain Bill (JP van der Merwe)

Margins and time: ½, 5¾, 11½ (1min 02.76sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Lucky Red (V Duric)

2 Billy Mojo (N Zyrul)

3 Song Of Spring (Y Salim)

4 Eddie Gray (Moor)

5 Groenewegen (Merwe)

6 Lim's Passion (WH Kok)

7 Athletica (M Kellady)

8 Pax Animi (B Thompson)

Margins and time: 1, ½, hd, hd, ½, hd, shd (1:02.47)

TRIAL 3

1 Silent Boss (S Noh)

2 Flying Tourbillon (Thompson)

3 Miracle Time (J Eaton)

4 JK Flash (Merwe)

5 No Regrets (Kellady)

6 Gingerman (Duric)

7 Silkardo (Moor)

Margins and time: Nk, ½, 1¼, 2, 1¾, 8 (1:02.72)

