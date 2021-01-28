Tuesday’s barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Elliot Ness (J Saimee) 2 Anpanman (T Barnabas) 3 Billy Elliot (V Duric) 4 Circuit Breaker (M Lerner) 5 Tell Me (CC Wong)
Margins and time: 2¼, 1¼, 4¼, 1¼ (1min 00.83 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Dusseldorf (Lerner) 2 Buuraq (JP van der Merwe) 3 Gold Rush (S Noh) 4 Retallica (WW Cheah) 5 Shangani (O Chavez) 6 Admiral Winston (PH Seow) 7 Big Regards (Saimee)
Margins and time: ¾, 1, 1¼, 1, 7¼, 20 (1:01.71)
TRIAL 3
1 Qaraat (Merwe) 2 Autumn Rush (Wong) 3 Heavenly Dancer (Cheah) 4 Kinabalu Warrior (K A'Isisuhairi ) 5 I'm Incredible (M Kellady) 6 Silent Partner (K Hakim) 7 Buddy Buddy (Saimee) 8 Sun Conqueror (Noh) 9 Augustus (Seow)
Margins and time: 1½, ½, 1½, ¾, 5¾, 1½, 1¾, 22 (59.89 sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Lim's Shot (Lerner) 2 Evil Roadster (I Saifudin) 3 Trafalgar (Cheah) 4 Performante (Wong) 5 Lai Mak Mak (Seow) 6 Footstepsonthecar (Noh)
7 Lucky Jincheng (Chavez) 8 Beau Geste (Saimee)
Margins and time: Nk, 3¾, ¾, 1½, ½, 6, 1½ (1:01.04)
