Tuesday's barrier trials

Golden Years (No. 1) showing his competitors a clean pair of heels in Trial 4.

He has yet to make an appearance in the 2019 season. When he does, be sure that you're in his corner.

That's because Golden Years is being primed for a win and could get it in his next start.

The three-year-old was at the trials on Tuesday morning and, while he didn't break any land speed records, his performance inspired confidence.

Ridden by Vlad Duric, Golden Years jumped cleanly but allowed Star Knight - the mount of S John - to play navigator.

Straightening for the run home and Duric peeled his mount out and was soon within striking distance of the frontrunner.

To his credit, the Leticia Dragon-trained Star Knight never gave up the fight. Indeed, he made Golden Years work hard for the victory and it was only over the final 100m that he waved the white flag. That was when Golden Years motored down, caught him and drew away to score by 11/2 lengths.

Solid Cash, ridden by I Amirul, came with a late run to secure third spot. It, too, was a good effort.

But back to Golden Years, the Michael Clements-trained youngster must now seem like gold dust to his connections.

After all, he has already banked in close to $57,000. That, from four starts for three seconds and a third-placed finish. Not to have a "1" preceding his name is a travesty.

Last time out, Golden Years was a good thing beaten. Jumping from gate 13 of 14, he soon settled in midfield - as were the pre-race instructions from his trainer.

However, just when he seemed to be winding up for an assault on the lead, he was checked back at the 700m mark.

Having lost some lengths, he nevertheless came home like a bullet train and just failed - by under a length - from catching the eventual winner.

Costing about $150,000 as a two-year-old at the sales, Golden Years does look above average and he richly deserves a winning break.

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Speedy Rose (V Duric)

2 Command & Control (D Moor)

3 Less Is More (M Lerner)

Margins and time: 61/4 , 1 (1min 4.84sec)

TRIAL 2

1 In The Black (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Red Riding Wood (Duric)

3 Tavito (M Rodd)

4 Hostwin Chevalier (B Woodworth)

5 Yulong Admiral (Moor)

6 Wonderful Era

7 Lim's Mystery (T See)

Margins and time: Ns, 21/2, 33/4, 1/2, 3/4, 21/2 (1:01.70)

TRIAL 3

1 Loving You (Moor)

2 Siam Vipasiri (G Boss)

3 Justice Glory

4 Lim's Revent (See)

5 Preditor (J Powell)

6 Mr David (Duric)

7 Glasgow (S Noh)

8 Taro San (F Yusoff)

9 Song To The Moon (S Shafrizal)

Margins and time: 21/2, 33/4, nk, 11/4, 3/4, nk, 1/2, 1/2 (1:01.10)

TRIAL 4

1 Golden Years (Duric)

2 Star Knight (S John)

3 Solid Cash (I Amirul)

4 Fire Away (CC Wong)

5 Alamak (Moor)

6 Blitz Power (N Zyrul)

7 Come And Take All (I Saifudin)

8 High Street (F Yusoff)

Margins and time: 11/2, 1/2, hd, 11/4, 11/4, 2, 51/4 (1:01.48)