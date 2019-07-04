Tuesday's barrier trials results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Supermax (B Woodworth)
2 Supreme Infinity (M Ewe)
3 Awesome Conqueror (I Saifudin)
4 Qiji Acheeva
Margins and time: 2, hd, ½ (1min 2.30sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Curvature (M Rodd)
2 Super Talent (Woodworth)
3 Irving Lipschitz (D Moor)
4 Sun Conqueror (S Noh)
5 Siam Mp (J Azzopardi)
6 Bull N Rum
7 Sun Formation (T Rehaizat)
Margins and time: ¾, 1½, 3¼, ¾, ¾, hd (1:00.28)
TRIAL 3
1 Sun Rectitude (Noh)
2 Dawnbreaker
3 Gannet (K A'Isisuhairi)
4 Red Roar (Woodworth)
5 Attention (Rodd)
6 Secret Squirrel (J See)
7 Queen Of Queens (K Nuh)
Margins and time: 2, 1½, hd, 3¾, 14¼, nk (1:01.00)
