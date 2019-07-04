Racing

Tuesday's barrier trials results

Jul 04, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Supermax (B Woodworth)

2 Supreme Infinity (M Ewe)

3 Awesome Conqueror (I Saifudin)

4 Qiji Acheeva

Margins and time: 2, hd, ½ (1min 2.30sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Curvature (M Rodd)

2 Super Talent (Woodworth)

3 Irving Lipschitz (D Moor)

4 Sun Conqueror (S Noh)

5 Siam Mp (J Azzopardi)

6 Bull N Rum

7 Sun Formation (T Rehaizat)

Margins and time: ¾, 1½, 3¼, ¾, ¾, hd (1:00.28)

TRIAL 3

1 Sun Rectitude (Noh)

2 Dawnbreaker

3 Gannet (K A'Isisuhairi)

4 Red Roar (Woodworth)

5 Attention (Rodd)

6 Secret Squirrel (J See)

7 Queen Of Queens (K Nuh)

Margins and time: 2, 1½, hd, 3¾, 14¼, nk (1:01.00)

HORSE RACING