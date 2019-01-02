Tuesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 3 Smiling Pride ($14-$6)
2nd 6 Gold Velvet ($11)
3rd 9 Management Star ($15)
4th 4 Winwin Ruby
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (3-6) $9, (3-9) $11, (6-9) $24
Tierce $297 Trio $71
Quartet $3,163
RACE 2
1st 6 Money Winner ($29-$10)
2nd 4 Indigenous Star ($10)
3rd 2 Dashing Dart ($7)
4th 10 Little Fantasy
Forecast $40 Place Forecast (4-6) $13, (2-6) $8, (2-4) $8
Tierce $249 Trio $25
Quartet $600
RACE 3
1st 1 Hard Promise ($18-$7)
2nd 11 Bingo ($12)
3rd 9 Gracious Ryder ($8)
4th 10 Young Empire
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (1-11) $10, (1-9) $7, (9-11) $12
Tierce $176 Trio $35
Quartet (1-11-9-10) $2,853, ($3,110 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 5 Full Of Beauty ($12-$6)
2nd 2 Lakeshore Eagle ($7)
3rd 10 Red Horse ($20)
4th 6 This Is Class
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (2-5) $4, (5-10) $14, (2-10) $18
Tierce $126 Trio $42
Quartet $4,462
RACE 5
1st 6 Picken ($16-$7)
2nd 7 Noble De Love ($6)
3rd 3 Fresh Power ($7)
4th 5 Happy Hour
Forecast $9 Place Forecast (6-7) $4, (3-6) $6, (3-7) $5
Tierce $57 Trio $13
Quartet $722
RACE 6
1st 12 Big Party ($10-$6)
2nd 11 Grade One ($15)
3rd 4 Alcari ($10)
4th 7 Honest Way
Forecast $23 Place Forecast (11-12) $10, (4-12) $6, (4-11) $16
Tierce $174 Trio $62
Quartet $341
RACE 7
1st 9 Young Legend ($17-$7)
2nd 7 Team Spirit ($36)
3rd 4 Key Witness ($12)
4th 12 Top Score
Forecast $115 Place Forecast (7-9) $35, (4-9) $9, (4-7) $53
Tierce $885 Trio $145
Quartet No winner ($4,678 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 5 Regency Legend ($7-$5.10)
2nd 11 Country Star ($8)
3rd 7 Mission Tycoon ($10)
4th 8 Mr Genuine
Forecast $7 Place Forecast (5-11) $4, (5-7) $5, (7-11) $13
Tierce $42 Trio $14
Quartet $2,047
RACE 9
1st 9 Conte ($8-$5.10)
2nd 11 Morethanlucky ($16)
3rd 8 Rattan ($8)
4th 10 What Else But You
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (9-11) $8, (8-9) $4, (8-11) $23
Tierce $106 Trio $46
Quartet $2,481
RACE 10
1st 7 Nicconi Express ($16-$7)
2nd 5 Vincy ($7)
3rd 8 Pakistan Friend ($7)
4th 6 Noble Steed
Forecast $12 Place Forecast (5-7) $4, (7-8) $5, (5-8) $6
Tierce $58 Trio $13
Quartet $71
Scratching: 9 Super Form
RACE 11
1st 4 Waikuku ($13-$6)
2nd 5 Baba Mama ($22)
3rd 3 Comfort Life ($26)
4th 2 Encouraging
Forecast $61 Place Forecast (4-5) $18, (3-4) $19, (3-5) $73
Tierce $960 Trio $244
Quartet $4,897
