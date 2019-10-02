Tuesday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 1 E Star ($41-$10)
2nd 8 Eight Trigrams ($6)
3rd 14 I'm The Conquist ($16)
4th 12 Master Albert
Forecast $16 Place Forecast (1-8) $6, (1-14) $23, (8-14) $12 Tierce $352
Trio $72 Quartet $802
RACE 2
1st 9 Quadruple Double ($22-$7)
2nd 8 Wood On Fire ($96)
3rd 10 Little Thunder ($9)
4th 2 The Createth
Forecast $481 Place Forecast (8-9) $120, (9-10) $10, (8-10) $188
Tierce $5,339 Trio $647
Quartet $2,670, ($3,266 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 5 Full Of Beauty ($12-$6)
2nd 6 Jolly Banner ($12)
3rd 3 Wishful Thinker ($9)
4th 4 Gunnison
Forecast $33 Place Forecast (5-6) $10, (3-5) $7, (3-6) $18 Tierce $290
Trio $65 Quartet $3,142
RACE 4
1st 1 Smart Patch ($43-$14)
2nd 8 California Legend ($6)
3rd 14 Savvy Seven ($14)
4th 12 Bundle Of Energy
Forecast $25 Place Forecast (1-8) $10, (1-14) $28, (8-14) $13
Tierce $504 Trio $62
Quartet $2,219, ($2,346 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 5 Ezra ($18-$7)
2nd 8 Destin ($8)
3rd 2 Big Fortune ($8)
4th 3 Speedy Luck
Forecast $20 Place Forecast (5-8) $7, (2-5) $7, (2-8) $8
Tierce $107 Trio $22 Quartet $210
RACE 6
1st 8 Happy Sebring ($22-$8)
2nd 3 Sichuan Dar ($104)
3rd 11 I Do ($8)
4th 1 Chefano
Forecast $449
Place Forecast (3-8) $120, (8-11) $7, (3-11) $99 Tierce $3,743
Trio $921 Quartet No winner ($5,162 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Beauty Generation ($7-$5.10)
2nd 5 Ka Ying Star ($12)
3rd 7 Waikuku ($7)
4th 2 Southern Legend
Forecast $15 Place Forecast (1-5) $6, (1-7) $4, (5-7) $12 Tierce $45 Trio $12
Quartet $144
RACE 8
1st 2 Mr Croissant ($9-$5.10)
2nd 12 Jumbo Prize ($13)
3rd 6 New Asia Sunrise ($8)
4th 11 Gallant Return
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (2-12) $7, (2-6) $5, (6-12) $15 Tierce $105
Trio $39 Quartet $945
RACE 9
1st 4 Super Star ($15-$7)
2nd 3 Invincible Missile ($8)
3rd 5 Alcari ($19)
4th 6 Beauty Loyal
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (3-4) $5, (4-5) $13, (3-5) $25 Tierce $270 Trio $63
Quartet $1,067
RACE 10
1st 7 Fat Turtle ($17-$5.10)
2nd 1 California Whip ($17)
3rd 4 Aethero ($5.10)
4th 10 Perfect Glory
Forecast $42 Place Forecast (1-7) $12, (4-7) $2.50, (1-4) $9 Tierce $181
Trio $19 Quartet $8,732
