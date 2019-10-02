Racing

Tuesday's Hong Kong results

Oct 02, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 E Star ($41-$10)

2nd 8 Eight Trigrams ($6)

3rd 14 I'm The Conquist ($16)

4th 12 Master Albert

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (1-8) $6, (1-14) $23, (8-14) $12 Tierce $352

Trio $72 Quartet $802

Racing

Sunday's Kranji trackwork

RACE 2

1st 9 Quadruple Double ($22-$7)

2nd 8 Wood On Fire ($96)

3rd 10 Little Thunder ($9)

4th 2 The Createth

Forecast $481 Place Forecast (8-9) $120, (9-10) $10, (8-10) $188

Tierce $5,339 Trio $647

Quartet $2,670, ($3,266 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 5 Full Of Beauty ($12-$6)

2nd 6 Jolly Banner ($12)

3rd 3 Wishful Thinker ($9)

4th 4 Gunnison

Forecast $33 Place Forecast (5-6) $10, (3-5) $7, (3-6) $18 Tierce $290

Trio $65 Quartet $3,142

RACE 4

1st 1 Smart Patch ($43-$14)

2nd 8 California Legend ($6)

3rd 14 Savvy Seven ($14)

4th 12 Bundle Of Energy

Forecast $25 Place Forecast (1-8) $10, (1-14) $28, (8-14) $13

Tierce $504 Trio $62

Quartet $2,219, ($2,346 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 5 Ezra ($18-$7)

2nd 8 Destin ($8)

3rd 2 Big Fortune ($8)

4th 3 Speedy Luck

Forecast $20 Place Forecast (5-8) $7, (2-5) $7, (2-8) $8

Tierce $107 Trio $22 Quartet $210

RACE 6

1st 8 Happy Sebring ($22-$8)

2nd 3 Sichuan Dar ($104)

3rd 11 I Do ($8)

4th 1 Chefano

Forecast $449

Place Forecast (3-8) $120, (8-11) $7, (3-11) $99 Tierce $3,743

Trio $921 Quartet No winner ($5,162 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Beauty Generation ($7-$5.10)

2nd 5 Ka Ying Star ($12)

3rd 7 Waikuku ($7)

4th 2 Southern Legend

Forecast $15 Place Forecast (1-5) $6, (1-7) $4, (5-7) $12 Tierce $45 Trio $12

Quartet $144

RACE 8

1st 2 Mr Croissant ($9-$5.10)

2nd 12 Jumbo Prize ($13)

3rd 6 New Asia Sunrise ($8)

4th 11 Gallant Return

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (2-12) $7, (2-6) $5, (6-12) $15 Tierce $105

Trio $39 Quartet $945

RACE 9

1st 4 Super Star ($15-$7)

2nd 3 Invincible Missile ($8)

3rd 5 Alcari ($19)

4th 6 Beauty Loyal

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (3-4) $5, (4-5) $13, (3-5) $25 Tierce $270 Trio $63

Quartet $1,067

RACE 10

1st 7 Fat Turtle ($17-$5.10)

2nd 1 California Whip ($17)

3rd 4 Aethero ($5.10)

4th 10 Perfect Glory

Forecast $42 Place Forecast (1-7) $12, (4-7) $2.50, (1-4) $9 Tierce $181

Trio $19 Quartet $8,732

