Tuesday’s Ipoh trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY

Class 4 - 1,000M:

Pace work: Mr Dreyfuss.

Class 4 - 1,000M:

Halo Bright 38.2. Pachelbel's Canon 41. Marini Waltz barrier/36.3. Field Force 44.6. Neverunconditional 39. My Goodness 39.2.

Class 4 - 1,400M:

More Than Fast canter/40. Flying Winner barrier/35.3. Luminiff Lad canter/42.

Class 5 - 1,200M:

Auspicious Star 38. Great Geronimo H 42.8. Napoleon canter/39.9.

Suvarnabhumi barrier/35.4. Explosive Force barrier/36. Don't Forget This 42.8.

Class 5 - 1,400M:

Due Home barrier/35.3. Black Diamond barrier/36. Aprobacion 39. Butch Cassidy barrier/36.

Initiation - 1,100M (Straight)

Super Ace 40. Financial Wizard 37. Speedy Amiga barrier/35.3. For Fun Only 36.6. Who's The Boss barrier/36. Purple Rain 37.8.

Pace work: Power Express.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

Cosmo B - 1,200M:

Relau Star 37.8. Hello Sayang 37.

Enrich Stakes A - 1,600M:

Truson * 39.2. Black And White 38. Tilsworth Freddie 38.5. Big Boss 40. Brave Malala 37. Royal Green 39.

Class 4 - 1,000M:

Drogba 38.8. Ace King barrier/35.3. Yendor canter/41.2.

Pace work: Cherish.

Class 4 - 1,400M:

Nothing To Lose H barrier/36.3. Leon 39. Joyful 42.8. Common Sense canrer/42.6. Peach Bowl 37.8.

Class 5 - 1,000M:

Nevertheless 38. Bail Out 39. Happy Valley 42.

Pace work: Miracle Kid.

Class 5 - 1,000M:

Thong's Jiaqing canter/42.

Class 5 - 1,200M:

Eyeofthetiger 40.9. The Thinker 38. Over Limits 40.8

Class 5 - 1,400M:

Sing Darci 39.9. In Full Bloom 37. Jetstar Eagle 36.6. Gold Coast Captain 40.9.

Class 5 - 1,400M:

Full Meaning 39. Glory Age 39. Prince Islander 41 Handsome Boss 40.9.

Pace work: Ultimate Hero, Mayweather.