Tuesday's Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SATURDAY
Class 4 - 1,000M:
Pace work: Mr Dreyfuss.
Class 4 - 1,000M:
Halo Bright 38.2. Pachelbel's Canon 41. Marini Waltz barrier/36.3. Field Force 44.6. Neverunconditional 39. My Goodness 39.2.
Class 4 - 1,400M:
More Than Fast canter/40. Flying Winner barrier/35.3. Luminiff Lad canter/42.
Class 5 - 1,200M:
Auspicious Star 38. Great Geronimo H 42.8. Napoleon canter/39.9.
Suvarnabhumi barrier/35.4. Explosive Force barrier/36. Don't Forget This 42.8.
Class 5 - 1,400M:
Due Home barrier/35.3. Black Diamond barrier/36. Aprobacion 39. Butch Cassidy barrier/36.
Initiation - 1,100M (Straight)
Super Ace 40. Financial Wizard 37. Speedy Amiga barrier/35.3. For Fun Only 36.6. Who's The Boss barrier/36. Purple Rain 37.8.
Pace work: Power Express.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
Cosmo B - 1,200M:
Relau Star 37.8. Hello Sayang 37.
Enrich Stakes A - 1,600M:
Truson * 39.2. Black And White 38. Tilsworth Freddie 38.5. Big Boss 40. Brave Malala 37. Royal Green 39.
Class 4 - 1,000M:
Drogba 38.8. Ace King barrier/35.3. Yendor canter/41.2.
Pace work: Cherish.
Class 4 - 1,400M:
Nothing To Lose H barrier/36.3. Leon 39. Joyful 42.8. Common Sense canrer/42.6. Peach Bowl 37.8.
Class 5 - 1,000M:
Nevertheless 38. Bail Out 39. Happy Valley 42.
Pace work: Miracle Kid.
Class 5 - 1,000M:
Thong's Jiaqing canter/42.
Class 5 - 1,200M:
Eyeofthetiger 40.9. The Thinker 38. Over Limits 40.8
Class 5 - 1,400M:
Sing Darci 39.9. In Full Bloom 37. Jetstar Eagle 36.6. Gold Coast Captain 40.9.
Class 5 - 1,400M:
Full Meaning 39. Glory Age 39. Prince Islander 41 Handsome Boss 40.9.
Pace work: Ultimate Hero, Mayweather.
