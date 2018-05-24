Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

May 24, 2018 12:00 am

TRIAL 1 (ORT)

1 Triple Trio (G Boss)

2 Our Showcase (V Duric)

3 Blue Chip (I Amirul)

4 Top Turf (S Shafrizal)

5 Blue Hawaii (O Placais)

Margins and time: 4, 4, 2¾, 1¼ (59.74sec)

Mr Clint (No. 6) winning his last start with a powerful finish and has trained on for Saturday’s $1 million Group 1 Singapore Guineas.
TRIAL 2 (ORT)

1 Gamely (B Vorster)

2 Lord Justice (Duric)

3 Lim's Dream (I Saifudin)

4 Lim's Evolution (CS Chin)

5 Speed Up

6 Legendary era (M Zaki)

Margins and time: ½, ¾, 12¾, ¾, 1 (1:02.93)

TRIAL 3

1 Hooga Net (N Juglall)

2 Plato (O Placais)

3 Justice Glory (Duric)

4 Solo Sun (CC Wong)

5 Absolvido (Boss)

6 Without Prejudice (Zaki)

7 Crown Gift (T See)

8 Darci Super (I Azhar)

Margins and time: 3¾, 4¼, ½, 2, ½, ½, nk (1:01.11)

TRIAL 4

1 Crazy Wins (Juglall)

2 Reign (A Collett)

3 Heartlight (Duric)

4 Stardice (S Noh)

5 Why Ports (R Zawari)

6 Clarton Palace (Azhar)

7 Over De Top (Placais)

Margins and time: ¾, 7¼ , ½, 1, 5¾, 21½ (1:01.05)

TRIAL 5

1 Key Success (C Grylls)

2 Beautiful Day (P Dellorto)

3 Friendship (Boss)

4 Muscle Beach (Azhar)

5 Super Hero (M Ewe)

6 Battle Of Troy (Wong)

7 Pioneer Seven (Zaki)

8 Sacred Guru (MM Firdaus)

Margins and time: Hd, ½, nk, 1 ½, nk, 1, 5¾ (1:01.66)

TRIAL 6

1 Smooth Operator (Juglall)

2 Reach For The Sun (Wong)

3 Sun Lion (Dellorto)

4 Mastermind (Saifudin)

5 Happy Saga (S Noh)

6 My Win (Zaki)

7 Satellite Classic

8 Blitz Power (Duric)

9 Yourstokeep

Margins and time: Ns, hd, ½, 1¼ , 1, 1¾, 2½, ½ (1:02.35)

