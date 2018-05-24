Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1 (ORT)
1 Triple Trio (G Boss)
2 Our Showcase (V Duric)
3 Blue Chip (I Amirul)
4 Top Turf (S Shafrizal)
5 Blue Hawaii (O Placais)
Margins and time: 4, 4, 2¾, 1¼ (59.74sec)
TRIAL 2 (ORT)
1 Gamely (B Vorster)
2 Lord Justice (Duric)
3 Lim's Dream (I Saifudin)
4 Lim's Evolution (CS Chin)
5 Speed Up
6 Legendary era (M Zaki)
Margins and time: ½, ¾, 12¾, ¾, 1 (1:02.93)
TRIAL 3
1 Hooga Net (N Juglall)
2 Plato (O Placais)
3 Justice Glory (Duric)
4 Solo Sun (CC Wong)
5 Absolvido (Boss)
6 Without Prejudice (Zaki)
7 Crown Gift (T See)
8 Darci Super (I Azhar)
Margins and time: 3¾, 4¼, ½, 2, ½, ½, nk (1:01.11)
TRIAL 4
1 Crazy Wins (Juglall)
2 Reign (A Collett)
3 Heartlight (Duric)
4 Stardice (S Noh)
5 Why Ports (R Zawari)
6 Clarton Palace (Azhar)
7 Over De Top (Placais)
Margins and time: ¾, 7¼ , ½, 1, 5¾, 21½ (1:01.05)
TRIAL 5
1 Key Success (C Grylls)
2 Beautiful Day (P Dellorto)
3 Friendship (Boss)
4 Muscle Beach (Azhar)
5 Super Hero (M Ewe)
6 Battle Of Troy (Wong)
7 Pioneer Seven (Zaki)
8 Sacred Guru (MM Firdaus)
Margins and time: Hd, ½, nk, 1 ½, nk, 1, 5¾ (1:01.66)
TRIAL 6
1 Smooth Operator (Juglall)
2 Reach For The Sun (Wong)
3 Sun Lion (Dellorto)
4 Mastermind (Saifudin)
5 Happy Saga (S Noh)
6 My Win (Zaki)
7 Satellite Classic
8 Blitz Power (Duric)
9 Yourstokeep
Margins and time: Ns, hd, ½, 1¼ , 1, 1¾, 2½, ½ (1:02.35)
